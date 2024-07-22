Scroll To Top
News

This punk bakery in Nashville gives trans customers gender-affirming surgery care packages

Guerilla Bizkits gender affirming care package hat queer punk eating biscuit
instagram @guerillabizkits

Guerilla Bizkits tells The Advocate about its post-surgery care packages that provide transgender customers with easy-to-prepare biscuits, jam, and coffee.

It was late 2023 when a customer entered Guerilla Bizkits on their way back from the hospital.

The patron, a "dedicated" regular, had just undergone a gender-affirming surgery, and was looking to stock up on biscuits and coffee for their recovery. While the Nashville bakery had experienced "a few customers stocking up on our frozen products pre-surgery in order ease the burden of cooking during recovery," that was the moment staff realized just how far their goods could go.

"It was at this point that we realized just how comforting a Southern classic could really be and how meaningful it could be to provide that to someone during a (quite literally) painful time," Culinary & Administrative Director Alex Humbrecht told The Advocate in an email. "In a period where it is very important for the person to have the time and capacity to focus on themself, we aimed to ease the burden of thinking about what to eat and provide post-surgery necessities to which we have access as a food business like vinyl gloves and bendy straws."

Guerilla Bizkits gender affirming care package whats currently includedvia GUERILLA BIZKITS

The punk-inspired establishment would soon after begin crafting care packages for their transgender customers recovering from operations. The packages include vegan whole wheat sweet potato bizkits, vegan Straight Edge bizkits (buttermilk), pear ginger jam, cold brew coffee, compostable bendy straws, two boxes of gloves, and a gift donated by local company Ranger Stitch, typically a hat.

Humbrecht said that "packages are distributed as needed," and that "in an effort to make asking for help as comfortable as possible, we don’t ask any questions when a kit is requested beyond delivery information, dietary restrictions and if they have a preference for the copy on their custom hat."

"We are very fortunate to have clientele alongside local business owners who don’t just accept this type of community support but champion and celebrate it," they said. "As people who have not gone through this type of procedure, it was a bit intimidating to prepare a post-surgery kit that was sure to be effective and useful. However, the queer community is built upon mutual support and the desire for its members to succeed."

Guerilla Bizkits gender affirming care package first one given awayview this full post on instagraminstagram @guerillabizkits

It isn't an easy time to be a transgender person in Tennessee, or an LGBTQ+ business. Just this year, the state has passed 13 anti-LGBTQ+ bills and considered 40, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. These laws have ranged from policies allowing queer youth to be fostered and adopted by anti-LGBTQ+ adults, to transgender "bathroom bans" in public schools. Humbrecht noted that "so many bans and restrictions are focused on youth."

"Tons of LGBTQ+ people live here, work here and have families here. And with so many legal obstacles to face in Tennessee, we have literally seen some of our best customers relocate from the state in the hopes of moving to a place where they or their children can be safe and thrive," they continued. "It is painful to watch the impact this has on our direct community, the fear in which our neighbors have to live, and the increasingly vocal hate that is empowered by such laws."

Nashville TN LGBTQ friendly mapShutterstock Creative

This hate has extended to their own neighborhood. While Humbrecht said that they "are fortunate to have not faced direct aggression as a queer owned business," a rainbow crosswalk in front of Lipstick Lounge — a nearby business that happens to be one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the United States — was vandalized just days after a community event to paint it.

"State-sanctioned discrimination empowers people to act on their ignorance and hate," Humbrecht said.

For those who also want to take initiative for transgender people in their communities, Humbrecht said "the best place to start is with yourself." Beyond "ensuring that you’re educated on proper terminology and current legislative obstacles," one can directly get involved through local LGBTQ+ centers. Members of the community, especially those recovering from operations, are often short on neutral soap, dry shampoo, hand sanitizer, chapstick, wipes, button-up shirts, wide-legged pants or shorts, compression socks, low-sodium yet high-nutrient foods, medical tape, safety scissors, vinyl gloves, and bendy straws.

"Programs that support people on their gender journeys are invaluable to the community, and seeing programs similar to ours pop-up around the country would be a heartening sign that we are moving closer toward gender liberation," they said.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedTransgenderHealthTennessee
nashvilletennesseeguerilla bizkitspunkbakerycare packagesgender-affirming caregender-affirming surgerytop surgerypost operationrecoverytransgender health careanti-lgbtq+ billsexclusives
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio