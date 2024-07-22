This punk bakery in Nashville gives trans customers gender-affirming surgery care packages

It was late 2023 when a customer entered Guerilla Bizkits on their way back from the hospital.

The patron, a "dedicated" regular, had just undergone a gender-affirming surgery, and was looking to stock up on biscuits and coffee for their recovery. While the Nashville bakery had experienced "a few customers stocking up on our frozen products pre-surgery in order ease the burden of cooking during recovery," that was the moment staff realized just how far their goods could go.

"It was at this point that we realized just how comforting a Southern classic could really be and how meaningful it could be to provide that to someone during a (quite literally) painful time," Culinary & Administrative Director Alex Humbrecht told The Advocate in an email. "In a period where it is very important for the person to have the time and capacity to focus on themself, we aimed to ease the burden of thinking about what to eat and provide post-surgery necessities to which we have access as a food business like vinyl gloves and bendy straws."

The punk-inspired establishment would soon after begin crafting care packages for their transgender customers recovering from operations. The packages include vegan whole wheat sweet potato bizkits, vegan Straight Edge bizkits (buttermilk), pear ginger jam, cold brew coffee, compostable bendy straws, two boxes of gloves, and a gift donated by local company Ranger Stitch, typically a hat.

Humbrecht said that "packages are distributed as needed," and that "in an effort to make asking for help as comfortable as possible, we don’t ask any questions when a kit is requested beyond delivery information, dietary restrictions and if they have a preference for the copy on their custom hat."

"We are very fortunate to have clientele alongside local business owners who don’t just accept this type of community support but champion and celebrate it," they said. "As people who have not gone through this type of procedure, it was a bit intimidating to prepare a post-surgery kit that was sure to be effective and useful. However, the queer community is built upon mutual support and the desire for its members to succeed."

It isn't an easy time to be a transgender person in Tennessee, or an LGBTQ+ business. Just this year, the state has passed 13 anti-LGBTQ+ bills and considered 40, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. These laws have ranged from policies allowing queer youth to be fostered and adopted by anti-LGBTQ+ adults, to transgender "bathroom bans" in public schools. Humbrecht noted that "so many bans and restrictions are focused on youth."



"Tons of LGBTQ+ people live here, work here and have families here. And with so many legal obstacles to face in Tennessee, we have literally seen some of our best customers relocate from the state in the hopes of moving to a place where they or their children can be safe and thrive," they continued. "It is painful to watch the impact this has on our direct community, the fear in which our neighbors have to live, and the increasingly vocal hate that is empowered by such laws."

This hate has extended to their own neighborhood. While Humbrecht said that they "are fortunate to have not faced direct aggression as a queer owned business," a rainbow crosswalk in front of Lipstick Lounge — a nearby business that happens to be one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the United States — was vandalized just days after a community event to paint it.

"State-sanctioned discrimination empowers people to act on their ignorance and hate," Humbrecht said.

For those who also want to take initiative for transgender people in their communities, Humbrecht said "the best place to start is with yourself." Beyond "ensuring that you’re educated on proper terminology and current legislative obstacles," one can directly get involved through local LGBTQ+ centers. Members of the community, especially those recovering from operations, are often short on neutral soap, dry shampoo, hand sanitizer, chapstick, wipes, button-up shirts, wide-legged pants or shorts, compression socks, low-sodium yet high-nutrient foods, medical tape, safety scissors, vinyl gloves, and bendy straws.

"Programs that support people on their gender journeys are invaluable to the community, and seeing programs similar to ours pop-up around the country would be a heartening sign that we are moving closer toward gender liberation," they said.