The 10 most challenged books of last year

covers: Farrar, Straus and Giroux; Henry Holt and Company; Hot Key Books; Penguin Random House; Simon & Schuster
This week the American Library Association released its list of the 10 most challenged books of 2023, and seven of the 10 were challenged — that is, subject to ban attempts — at least in part for LGBTQ+ content. Also, several of the 10 are by or about people of color. But even though there are forces who'd like to ban them, all these books are popular and critically acclaimed. Read on for information about each book; much of the information was gleaned from the ALA's Unite Against Book Bans’ Book Résumé resource.
Each book résumé summarizes the book’s significance and educational value, including a synopsis, reviews from professional journals, awards, accolades, and more. These résumés support librarians, educators, parents, students, and other community advocates when they defend books from censorship.
Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
Simon & Schuster
Gender Queer, 2023's most challenged book, is Maia Kobabe’s award-winning illustrated memoir of growing up nonbinary and asexual. It is suggested for ages 14 and up. It has received glowing reviews, but some right-wing groups want it removed from libraries due to its LGBTQ+ content, along with other material they consider excessively graphic. Critics have noted there are some frank depictions of gynecological exams and sex toys, but most have deemed these helpful to readers and pointed out that much more of the book deals with everyday interactions with family and friends. A School Library Journal reviewer called it “a great resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as for those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand.”
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto is the tale of a Black queer man’s formative years. It deals with a variety of issues, including gender identity, toxic masculinity, consent, family, and Black joy. It is recommended for grades 8 and up. The journal Kirkus Reviews dubbed it “a critical, captivating, merciful mirror for growing up Black and queer today."
This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
Hot Key Books
This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson is a how-to guide of sorts; it explores coming out, stereotypes, flirting, sex, and other aspects of life for people under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, all with a generous dose of humor. It’s suggested for young people in grades 10 and higher, plus parents, teachers, and others who want to better understand LGBTQ+ youth. Reviewers have praised its frankness and wit.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower: 20th Anniversary Edition by Stephen Chbosky
Thorndike Striving Reader
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky is an acclaimed coming-of-age novel, focusing on the struggles of 15-year-old Charlie. “Chbosky captures adolescent angst, confusion, and joy as Charlie reveals his innermost thoughts while trying to discover who he is and whom he is to become,” according to a Booklist critic. Yes, one of the subjects on Charlie’s mind is sex. Teens think about sex — what a surprise! Some of it deals with LGBTQ+ issues.
Flamer by Mike Curato
Henry Holt and Company
Mike Curato’s Flamer, a graphic novel informed by the author’s life, follows teen boy Aiden’s experiences at camp the summer between middle and high school. Struggling with the possibility that he’s gay, Aiden goes on a path toward self-acceptance. Note the quote on the cover by fellow author Jarrett J. Krosoczka: “This book will save lives.”
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Holt, Rinehart and Winston
The Bluest Eye is esteemed author Toni Morrison’s first novel. Its protagonist, 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove, is a Black girl who longs for blue eyes — to meet white standards of beauty. The novel is a frank depiction of the effects of racism as well as growing up in an impoverished, abusive family. Some who’ve tried to remove the book from libraries, of course, have objected to this frankness and the fact that Morrison dared to say racism exists. The book remains renowned by critics and audiences.
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
Amulet Books
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews tells the story of three high-schoolers. Misfit Greg makes films with the boy he believes to be his only friend, Earl. But then Greg's mother presses him to reunite with Rachel, a friend from his childhood who has been diagnosed with leukemia. He decides to make a movie about Rachel, and "the outcome is a captivating disaster that is both funny and gut wrenching," a School Library Journal reviewer observed. The book has been challenged for profanity and sexual content.
Tricks by Ellen Hopkins
Simon & Schuster
Ellen Hopkins's Tricks is a novel in verse about five troubled teens, including some gay ones. Coming from families with a plethora of problems, they end up being involved in sex work. School Library Journal called it "a graphic, intense tale that will speak to mature teens." But as one might expect, the subject matter has made it a frequent target of would-be banners.
Let's Talk About It by Erika Moen & Matthew Nolan
Penguin Random House
In Let’s Talk About It, Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan offer teens information on sexuality, relationships, and other aspects of growing up, and the book is LGBTQ-inclusive as well as inclusive of other diverse groups. Publishers Weekly praised its "comprehensive, no-nonsense information on sex and sexuality," but that's offended certain right-wingers.
Sold by Patricia McCormick
Hyperion
Patricia McCormick's Sold is a novel about Lakshmi, a 13-year-old girl who travels from Nepal to India with the promise of a job — only to find she's been forced into sex work. The novel is “an unforgettable account of sexual slavery as it exists now,” noted Booklist, and it was a National Book Award finalist.