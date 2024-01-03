Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler’s rape investigation expands to video voyeurism

The ongoing investigation into Christian Ziegler, the embattled chairman of the FloridaGOP, has recently expanded to encompass allegations of video voyeurism, according to the Florida Center for Government Accountability. This development adds a new dimension to the already serious rape accusations Ziegler faces.



Sarasota police, following a December 8 police affidavit, have sought a search warrant for Ziegler’s Instagram account. A judge agreed, indicating probable cause for a third-degree felony under state law, which prohibits video voyeurism. Ziegler may have unlawfully videotaped the sexual encounter that is central to the rape allegation against him, according to police. The woman involved in the case has denied any knowledge of being recorded.

Previously, as reported by The Advocate, the leadership of the Florida Republican Party voted to censure Chairman Christian Ziegler and remove his authority in the wake of these sexual assault allegations. In an emergency closed-door meeting in Orlando, Ziegler’s salary was reduced to $1 annually, and he was barred from hiring or firing staff, speaking on behalf of the Florida GOP, or raising funds for the party. He retains his title as chairman.

Ziegler, who has not been charged with a crime, has faced calls to resign from notable Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, and Rep. Matt Gaetz. The chairman’s efforts to convince his colleagues to allow him to remain chair were unsuccessful.

The investigation began in October after an affidavit revealed that Ziegler and his wife, Bridget, had planned a sexual encounter with the alleged victim. Surveillance video showed Ziegler arriving at the alleged victim’s residence on the day of the alleged assault. The alleged victim has accused Christian Ziegler of raping her, a claim he denies, insisting the encounter was consensual.

This case has gained widespread attention due to the Zieglers’ prominent roles in Florida politics and their advocacy of conservative values. The Sarasota County School Board has already voted to ask Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, to resign, a request she has so far refused. The full committee of the Florida GOP is expected to officially remove Christian Ziegler from his position in a meeting in Tallahassee on Monday.