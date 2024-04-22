Scroll To Top
Crime

Nonbinary 17-year-old killed two years after being reported missing

River Nevaeh Goddard Nonbinary teen murdered by boyfriend two years after being reported missing
Images via public tribute wall, Nardolillo Funeral Home

River Nevaeh Goddard was reported missing in April 2022, when they were 15 years old.

Nonbinary 17-year-old River Nevaeh Goddard was found dead this month, two years after they were first reported missing. Their 20-year-boyfriend admitted to attacking them with a sword, authorities said.

Goddard went by both their chosen name River and birth name Nevaeh, used they and she pronouns, and was pansexual, according to GLAAD. They were first listed as a missing child in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in April 2022.

Police in Stow, Mass., found Goddard's body April 3 while responding to a request for a welfare check at their boyfriend's residence, CBS reported at the time. Shane Curry, 20, reportedly blocked entrance to the home for over two hours before authorities gained access, upon which they found Goddard dead.

Curry confessed to stabbing them with a sword several times and was taken into custody. He accused Goddard of cheating on him and using drugs, telling law enforcement via local station WFXT, “The bruises aren’t working ... hitting her that’s not working, so OK, I have to knife her. So I do."

Curry was charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty on Monday in Concord District Court, on account of his schizophrenia diagnosis, which court records indicate he first received in 2020. Additional charges are possible.

Michael Simmons, Goddard's grandfather, told local outlet WJAR that Goddard had a difficult upbringing, spending part of their childhood in the care of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families. Simmons also said that he had spoken with Curry before, revealing: "He promised to take care of her."

"Never in a million years did I ever think this [would happen]," he said. "There couldn't have been a nicer, more soulful, and more spiritual person."

Goddard's death comes just months after the death of Indigenous transgender high school student Nex Benedict, who died by suicide after being physically assaulted by their peers in a bathroom.

GLAAD said in a statement Monday that "the growing climate of anti-LGBTQ animus, legislation, and attacks factors into Goddard not receiving adequate support in the years leading up to their death."

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of another nonbinary teenager, River Nevaeh Goddard, who had been reported missing for years after reportedly surviving childhood abuse and time in foster care," President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "Too often, young people, and LGBTQ youth in particular, are failed by the adults and systems entrusted to protect them, and do not feel they have anywhere to turn in times of crisis."

She continued: "Our leaders and our communities must do better. Politicians must stop dangerous anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation that fans the flames of hate and violence. Educational and other government leaders must truly earn the title ‘leader’ and do everything in their power to ensure that all youth, including trans and nonbinary youth, have love and support they need to thrive at home, at school, and in their communities. "

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
