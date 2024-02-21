What we know about Oklahoma nonbinary teen Nex Benedict’s tragic death

In Oklahoma, the community around Owasso is grappling with the tragic death of nonbinary tenth grader Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old student from Owasso High School. Benedict died on February 8, a day after being involved in a physical altercation at their school. The case has sparked widespread attention and concern, shedding light on issues of bullying, school safety, and the treatment of transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive students.



But what's been confirmed so far?

Benedict was reportedly assaulted by three older girls in a school restroom on February 7.

A family member shared with Tulsa Fox affiliate KOKI messages from Benedict detailing the attack: “I got jumped at school 3 on 1 had to go to the ER.” In these messages, Benedict expressed concern about potential concussion symptoms and recounted the bullying that led to the altercation, writing, “They had been bullying me and my friends and I got tired of it so I poured some water on them and all 3 came after me,” further revealing, “School did not report to the police.”

In response to the incident and the subsequent public scrutiny, Owasso Public Schools issued a statement emphasizing their protocol and commitment to student safety: “Students were in the restroom for less than two (2) minutes and the physical altercation was broken up by other students who were present in the restroom at the time, along with a staff member who was supervising outside of the restroom.” The statement also addressed the medical response, “Following district protocols, each of the students involved in the altercation was given a health assessment by a district registered nurse.”

The Owasso Police Department, led by Chief Dan Yancey, provided insights into their involvement and ongoing investigation. Chief Yancey told The Advocate, “We understand that people are concerned about this incident and we can assure everyone that this incident is being taken seriously and is being investigated thoroughly.” He elaborated on the procedural aspects, noting, “No report of the incident was made to the Owasso Police Department prior to the notification at the hospital.”

Amidst the investigation and community response, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. offered his condolences and a broader perspective on the situation. Although Benedict was not of Cherokee heritage, they lived within the tribe’s jurisdiction.

“The death of Nex Benedict is a tragedy. As parents, the First Lady and I are heartbroken,” Hoskin wrote. “Nex was a child living within our reservation and deserved love, support and to be kept safe.” Hoskin also highlighted the importance of inclusivity and safety for all children, “All children… benefit from learning in environments in which we celebrate diversity and recognize the dignity of everyone’s experience.”

The community’s efforts to honor Benedict and address the underlying issues include vigils and fundraising. A GoFundMe campaign for Benedict’s family has raised over $70,000, exceeding the $15,000 goal set. The family emphasized their appreciation and commitment to using the funds to support children in asserting their identities.

Benedict’s death comes in the context of expressed hostility toward LGBTQ+ students by the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, and Libs of TikTok creator who was appointed to an Oklahoma committee that oversees student library books, Chaya Raichik. Raichik has been described as engaging in stochastic terrorist tactics when she targets schools, people, or institutions online. NBC News and USA Today found that after Raichik highlighted several schools nationwide, dozens of bomb threats followed. Raichik targeted the Owasso school district over an LGBTQ-inclusive teacher two years ago.

LGBTQ+ rights have condemned the tragedy and have called out Raichick for her continued anti-LGBTQ+ social media posts.

"All students, including trans and gender-expansive students like Nex, have the right to feel safe and protected while attending school. That Nex was only 16 years old compounds this tragic injustice and they should have lived to see a fulfilling and authentic life," Tory Cooper, HRC's director of community engagement for the group's Transgender Justice Initiative, said in a statement. "We continue to see a horrifying amount of violence against our community, and our community’s youth seem to be bearing the brunt of it all. Extremist anti-LGBTQ+ hate accounts, like online troll Chaya Raichick, the woman behind “Libs of TikTok”, who was recently appointed to Oklahoma’s library advisory board, are perpetuating a vile and hateful narrative that is permitting these types of public attacks. Their hateful speech is having a direct, negative impact on the lives of trans and gender-expansive folks, including young students like Nex.”

This case has brought to the forefront the critical need for schools to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, particularly those from marginalized communities. It underscores the importance of addressing bullying and fostering a culture of respect and understanding.