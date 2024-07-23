Scroll To Top
Crime

Transgender teenage girl in critical condition after horrific stabbing attack at Florida airport

Alexander Love mugshot stabbed transgender teen miami international airport
MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS & REHABILITATION; EQRoy/Shutterstock

The girl escaped the attack and made it to nearby police for help.

A 29-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly stabbed a trans teen girl 18 times with “a long butcher knife” and tried to throw her off a fourth-floor balcony at a Florida airport, according to court documents obtained by The Advocate.

Alexander Love was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Saturday and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the unprovoked stabbing attack. The unnamed victim, a Black 17-year-old transgender girl, was taken to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Video by Only in Dade showed a chaotic aftermath with other passengers running while the suspect is apparently arrested at gunpoint on an upstairs level. An unidentified man appears to be holding and comforting the victim during the video. (Editor's note: The video may be upsetting to some readers.)

“As the officers were arriving, some of the patrons from the airport were automatically thinking that there was an active shooter,” Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Detective Alex Rodriguez told local NBC affiliate WSVN.

According to the arrest affidavit, Love told police he met the girl and “became acquainted” with her at the airport. At some point after meeting the girl, Love claimed he was “possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum.” Thinking the victim might have been responsible for whatever he said happened, Love claimed he purchased a knife at a local Target store before attacking the victim.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and saw Love “lying in wait in the prone position looking towards the direction of the victim” while she sat on the floor eating a meal before he removed the knife from his backpack and repeatedly stabbed her about the arms, shoulders, neck, face, head, and legs unprovoked.

Related: Here are the 19 transgender Americans lost to violence so far this year

Love then tried to lift the girl over the glass safety retaining wall protecting the fourth-floor balcony, where she would have fallen to the first floor below. The girl was able to escape her attacker and fled to the safety of police on the third floor.

Police were quickly able to identify Love and take him into custody.

At a court appearance on Monday, Judge Mindy S. Glazer denied Love bail on both counts.

“No bond on count one. No bond on count two. Good day, sir,” Glazer tersely told Love, WSVN reported.

The victim reportedly remains in an area hospital. Initial reports said she was received in critical condition, although no further updates have been provided on her condition.

CrimeYahoo Feed
alexander lovecrimefloridaflorida airportmiamimiami international airporttrans teen girltransgenderviolence
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio