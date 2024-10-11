Scroll To Top
Election

DNC reaches out to LGBTQ+ voters at Atlanta Pride (exclusive)

Georgia voter wearing mask and ATL hat holds I Voted sticker crowd marches across rainbow crosswalk LGBTQIA pride atlanta
Matt Bannister/Shutterstock; Eric Saulsberry/Shutterstock

The Democratic National Committee will send mobile billboards encouraging queer Peach State voters to support Kamala Harris.

The Democratic National Committee has launched a mobile billboard campaign to reach LGBTQ+ voters in Georgia during Atlanta Pride.

The ad encourages voters in the swing state to turn out and have a plan to cast their vote for Kamala Harris.

“LGBTQ+ Georgians know what’s at stake if Donald Trump and JD Vance get the chance to enact their extreme anti-equality Project 2025 agenda – and now it’s time to make a plan to vote,” said DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd.

“In less than four weeks, Georgians are going to show Trump and Vance that hate has no place in our country, and will turn out for Vice President Harris and Governor [Tim] Walz, who have always stood up for our’ basic rights.”

Related: Our 2024 LGBTQ+ voter guide: What to know about candidates, how to vote and more

According to a 2024 Human Rights Campaign report, 75 million "equality voters" make up a crucial voting bloc across the country — LGBTQ+ people and their allies who prioritize equality when making decisions at the ballot box. Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates have continued to urge this group to vote. Earlier this week, the Out for Harris-Walz group of the Harris campaign partnered with the Human Rights Campaign for a 10-day push to motivate queer voters.

The new DNC ads encourage voters to visit IWillVote.com or the Spanish-language VoyAVotar.com to make their own plans to cast ballots. Those web addresses appear prominently on a series of screen shots with rainbow theming and images of LGBTQ+ people, along with some pictures of voting stickers and other campaign marketing items.

“Make Your Voice Heard. Show Your Pride. Vote for Democrats!” one image reads.

Billboards will circle the Georgia Aquarium from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and will travel to Atlanta Pride events in Midtown on Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Atlanta Pride kicks off tonight with a party at the Aquarium.

The ads also come following the announcement of the DNC’s historic six-figure paid media campaign targeting LGBTQ+ voters in several states, including Georgia.

ElectionNon-topicsRM Editors Pick
2024 electiondemocratic national committeedemocratsdonald trumpgeorgiajd vancekamala harrislgbtq votersproject 2025swing state
