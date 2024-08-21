DNC literally spotlights Project 2025 on Trump Tower Chicago

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for DNC
Democrats turned a literal spotlight on Donald Trump’s connection to the controversial Project 2025 agenda.
The Democratic National Convention kicked off festivities in Chicago on Monday by projecting images on the Trump International Hotel & Tower. Photos by Getty Images showed the words “PROJECT 2025 HQ” appearing on the building above its own Trump branding.
"All eyes are on Chicago, and tonight, everyone is receiving a preview of the contrast that Democrats will drive throughout the Democratic National Convention this week – directly on Trump International Hotel," reads a statement released by DNC officials.
At various points, the lighting promoted Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz. One projection read “HARRIS WALZ JOY AND HOPE,” and another read “HARRIS WALTZ FIGHTING FOR YOU.”
Other attacks mocked Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. One projection read: “TRUMP-VANCE ‘TIPOD RAROS,’” a Spanish term for “Weirdos.” Another in English called Trump and Vance “WEIRD AS HELL.” Yet another called the Republican ticket “OUT FOR THEMSELVES.”
The projections utilized an increasingly popular tactic of “guerilla projection.” That has often been used to project social activists’ message against the institutions in opposition of their message. Artist Robin Bell, for example, projected images of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Klu Klux Klan garb against buildings in Washington D.C. in 2017,
But in this case, the tactic was employed by a major political party. The Democratic National Convention runs from Aug. 19 to 22.
While Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, the blueprint was created by conservative think tanks for a right-wing takeover of the federal government in the Republican wins another term in the White House. That would include rolling back numerous LGBTQ rights achieved over decades.