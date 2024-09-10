Scroll To Top
Election

Who is moderating the tonight's presidential debate? Meet anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis

DavidMuir LinseyDavis presidentialdebate moderators
Courtesy ABC News

The moderators for tonight's debate, journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis, each have storied careers on and off the network.

Vice President Kamala Harris will face former president Donald Trump for the first time tonight in the inaugural presidential debate.

The debate, taking place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, will be broadcast by ABC, and moderated by journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis, who each have storied careers on and off the network.

Who is Linsey Davis?

Davis is the Sunday anchor for ABC's World News Tonight and the host of weekday program ABC News Live, and has been with the network for nearly two decades since she began in 2007. She has won two Daytime Emmy Awards, and published six children's books, all of which have become bestsellers.

Davis previously moderated the Democratic presidential debates in both 2019 and 2020. She's best known for her interviews of political figures such as Hillary Clinton, Mike Pence, and Anthony Fauci, though she also made waves as the only reporter to interview Bill Cosby following the emergence of dozens of sexual assault allegations against him.

Who is David Muir?

Muir is the host of World News Tonight and co-anchor of 20/20, having been with the network over two decades. He has won several Emmy Awards for his work, as well as the 40th Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism earlier this year.

Muir moderated the presidential primary debates in 2016 and 2020. He also interviewed President Joe Biden earlier this year as a part of D-Day coverage, and was the first to interview Trump after he took office as president in 2017. He was also the first anchor to interview Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is tonight's presidential debate?

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. EST and broadcast live on ABC, which viewers will also be able to stream through Disney+ and Hulu. It will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.

What are the rules of the presidential debate?

Each candidate's microphone will be muted when they are not speaking, and they will not give an opening statement. Harris and Trump were not given the questions in advance, and will not be allowed to have pre-written notes on stage. The candidates will only be given a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water. There will also be no live audience.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedNewsPolitics
abcdavid muirdebatedonald trumpjoe bidenkamala harrislinsey davismoderatorspresidential debaterulesstreamelection
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio