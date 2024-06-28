Many Democrats panic after Biden-Trump debate highlights both candidates’ weaknesses

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump showcased a striking contrast in styles and substance during Thursday night’s CNN debate, which led to panic among some Democrats. Biden, appearing frail and battling a hoarse voice, struggled to maintain his message and clarity. On the other hand, Trump oscillated between moments of composed delivery and a cascade of falsehoods and incendiary remarks.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

From the outset, Biden’s appearance and performance were a focal point. The 81-year-old president, suffering from a cold according to aides who circulated his condition during the debate, displayed signs of physical strain. His weakened and hoarse voice often faltered, making it difficult for him to project strength and confidence. His tendency to lose his train of thought further compounded these challenges, raising concerns among Democrats and voters about his fitness for another term.

Trump, 78, began the debate with a deceptively composed demeanor but soon reverted to his characteristic style of brazen attacks and false claims. His statements, largely devoid of factual accuracy, painted a picture of a country in crisis, a narrative he used to assail Biden’s presidency.

The debate quickly descended into personal attacks and sharp exchanges. Trump, a twice-impeached convicted felon, accused Biden’s son, Hunter, of being a “convicted felon” and repeatedly brought up Biden’s age and cognitive abilities. Biden, in response, highlighted Trump’s own legal troubles, felony convictions, and moral failings, accusing him of having “the morals of an alley cat.”

Biden’s struggles were particularly evident when discussing tax policies. He stumbled over his words and numbers, leading to a confused and unclear message. “We have 1,000 trillionaires in America — I mean billionaires in America,” he said before losing his train of thought and failing to complete his point. Biden famously suffers from a stutter, which he has managed since childhood. Moderator Jake Tapper intervened, moving the debate forward, but the damage was done.

Trump’s performance was a masterclass in disinformation. He claimed to have “saved America’s steel industry” through tariffs, a statement easily debunked by industry analysts and economic data. His assertions about Social Security and Medicare were equally unfounded, filled with inaccuracies designed to mislead rather than inform. Trump’s willingness to stray from the truth was perhaps most evident when discussing his own legal battles. He downplayed the significance of the January 6th insurrection, labeling the rioters as “good people being unfairly targeted” and painting himself as a victim of political persecution. His claims about encouraging peaceful protests contrasted starkly with the violence that occurred, and his attacks on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi further muddied the waters. He claimed she was responsible for the violence at the Capitol on that day—a wild lie.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

But Biden’s performance has sent ripples of concern through the Democratic Party . While House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries dismissed calls for Biden to step down from his candidacy, describing the president’s policy achievements as significant, the unease among the political class is palpable, with aides and consultants telling reporters about their fears.

Trump’s barrage of lies extended to his refusal to commit to accepting the election results. When asked directly, he repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that he would accept the results “if it’s a fair and legal and good election,” leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the democratic process. He reiterated the thoroughly debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump also misrepresented his role in the events of January 6th, claiming he had urged his supporters to act “peacefully and patriotically” and downplaying the violence that transpired.

Notably absent from the debate was any mention of LGBTQ + issues, a surprising omission given the ongoing cultural battles and conservative accusations of indoctrination. About 600 bills targeting LGBTQ+ people have made their way to state legislatures, most of them targeting gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

However, with the choice being democracy or Trumpism, many are warning people not to count Biden out.

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson urged people to remember Trump’s terrible policies.

“On the debate stage last night, Donald Trump showed us he hasn’t changed one bit – he’s still a vindictive liar out for revenge and a threat to the American people,” Robinson said. “Don’t be distracted. There is too much at stake. This is a race between two fundamentally different visions for our country. While Trump has promised to roll back our hard-fought freedoms, the Biden-Harris Administration is the most pro-equality Administration in history and has worked tirelessly to defend the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, women, and communities of color.”

Gay New York Democratic U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres put things into perspective.

I have been asked if I am “comfortable” with the debate. A Donald Trump presidency would cause me infinitely greater discomfort than a Joe Biden debate performance,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.