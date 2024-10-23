Vermont house candidate Will Greer represents the next generation of queer leaders

Will Greer’s race for state representative in Vermont shows his passion for social justice, grassroots campaigning like knocking on every door, and engaging voters on key issues like reproductive rights and community accountability instead of his sexuality and his age.

Greer, 21, is a newcomer to Vermont’s political scene. He was born and raised in Texas and moved to Vermont to study writing at Bennington College. He fell in love with the community and found himself drawn deeper into local politics. Greer graduated in May, but instead of a writing degree, he earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration. “Along the way, I got interested in politics, and here we are,” Greer said during a recent interview with The Advocate .

His first foray into politics came two years ago when he ran for an office called high bailiff, a role in Vermont that is responsible for ensuring accountability within law enforcement. He narrowly lost, but it taught him lessons he’s applying to his current run for office. “I realized that hard work really does matter,” he reflected. “I came within a few percentage points of unseating the incumbent high bailiff, which only further galvanized my desire to serve the community, but I knew I had to work extra hard to make it count.”

Now, in 2024, Greer’s campaign for state representative from the Bennington 2 district is in full swing. He ran and won in a competitive Democratic primary. "There were four of us running for two seats," Greer explained. "We did a lot of door-knocking, letter-writing, and hosting small events with friends and neighbors, and it paid off. We won by just four votes, and my closest competitor was my next-door neighbor, which made the race really unique because he literally lives right next door.” (The incumbent, Democrat Dane Whitman, decided not to run again.)

One of the key endorsements that helped bolster his campaign was from the Victory Fund , an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ candidates. "Victory Fund has been great," Greer shared. "They were the only people that really could endorse me in the primary.”

One of the central issues Greer has championed throughout his campaign is reproductive rights. “In Vermont, progressive values dominate the conversation,” he pointed out. “So I’ve been focusing on social justice, equality, and health care access, particularly reproductive rights since so many here are concerned about them.”

While Greer’s campaign has attracted a great deal of enthusiasm, it hasn’t been without its challenges. “One of the frequent questions I get is not about my sexuality but about my age,” he remarked.“A few people have had some not very positive responses, saying I was too young or didn’t have enough experience, but I just keep pressing forward.”

Greer is quick to push back against these doubts, citing his experience in policy-making and his work with the state Democratic Party. He has worked on drug prevention policy in Montpelier, the state capital, and has been involved in Democratic organizing efforts.

One notable absence from Greer’s campaign has been any significant focus on his sexuality. "No one ever questions my sexuality," he reflected. "It’s really the future we’re fighting for — where people listen to you for who you are and what you represent. This acceptance, particularly in a small, progressive state like Vermont, speaks to the changing political landscape, and I hope, my ability to connect with voters on a deeper level.”

With the general election approaching, Greer faces a Republican opponent, a relatively rare occurrence in his district, which is primarily blue. He remains optimistic about his chances and the future of his campaign. “New lawn signs are coming in, and we’re preparing for another round of door-knocking to maintain all of our momentum,” he shared.

For Greer, this race is about more than just winning a seat. It’s about building a community of engaged, passionate voters who are ready to tackle the issues that matter most. And as the 2024 election approaches, he remains committed to leading that charge and proving that he’s not too young to get the job done.