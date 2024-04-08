Scroll To Top
The Advocate's Jake Shears cover: Go behind the scenes

Damon Baker

On Advocate Channel's new program, Cover to Cover, host Stephen Walker shows the making of The Advocate's Entertainment issue.

Nbroverman

Advocate Channel's newest program, Cover to Cover, goes in-depth with equalpride's iconic publications — The Advocate, Out, and Plus.

In the newest episode, Cover to Cover host Stephen Walker connects with The Advocate's editor in chief Desirée Guerrero to discuss the March/April Entertainment Issue, which features out musician Jake Shears on the cover. The issue — the first presented in flipbook format, with Out on the other side of the magazine — features a run-down of the most powerful LGBTQ+ people in entertainment, along with the news features you've come to expect.

Check out Cover to Cover below, which also features a fresh interview between Walker and Shears, a look at Out's fashion coverage, and exclusive details on Out's cover with RuPaul. Also, please support LGBTQ+ journalism by subscribing to Out andThe Advocate, or picking up a copy on newsstands — the issue is available in bookstores and on newsstands until May 14.

You can catch the latest in LGBTQ+ news and culture by streaming AC live 24/7 at advocatechannel.com and on FireTV channels and news apps. You can also take Advocate Channel everywhere you go by downloading our app from the Apple store and Google Play.

Neal Broverman

Neal Broverman is the Editorial Director, Print of Pride Media, publishers of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, and Plus, spending more than 20 years in journalism. He indulges his interest in transportation and urban planning with regular contributions to Los Angeles magazine, and his work has also appeared in the Los Angeles Times and USA Today. He lives in the City of Angels with his husband, children, and their chiweenie.
