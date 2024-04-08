The Advocate's Jake Shears cover: Go behind the scenes

Advocate Channel's newest program, Cover to Cover, goes in-depth with equalpride's iconic publications — The Advocate, Out, and Plus.



In the newest episode, Cover to Cover host Stephen Walker connects with The Advocate's editor in chief Desirée Guerrero to discuss the March/April Entertainment Issue, which features out musician Jake Shears on the cover. The issue — the first presented in flipbook format, with Out on the other side of the magazine — features a run-down of the most powerful LGBTQ+ people in entertainment, along with the news features you've come to expect.

Check out Cover to Cover below, which also features a fresh interview between Walker and Shears, a look at Out's fashion coverage, and exclusive details on Out's cover with RuPaul. Also, please support LGBTQ+ journalism by subscribing to Out andThe Advocate, or picking up a copy on newsstands — the issue is available in bookstores and on newsstands until May 14.

