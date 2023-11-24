13 Ways to Queer Your Black Friday

Image: Shutterstock
After all the turkey and stuffing, many Americans participate in the tradition of entering the consumer frenzy of deal buying on Black Friday. Whether it’s camping out overnight to be the first person in the maelstrom of shoppers seeking to get their hands on the season’s biggest deals, or going to shops in an idyllic downtown or old town environment, there’s plenty to do.
Of course, for those who’d rather stay home and decorate or binge online shopping deals, the day comes with its own excitement.
This year, as people finish off their second or third helpings of food, consider these thirteen ways to queer your Black Friday.
Early Morning Shopping
Image: Shutterstock
Get the coffee ready and hit up your favorite queer-owned stores.
Shop Online
Image: Shutterstock
Make sure your internet connection is up to form and start your buying.
Support Small Businesses
Image: Shutterstock
Don't only focus on the big retailers. Today, small businesses will still have plenty on sale as well.
Visit a Community Market
Image: Shutterstock
Take a stroll through your local market.
Be Fashion Forward
Image: Shutterstock
Get the latest fashions.
Find Those Tech Deals
Image: Shutterstock
It's one of the best times to get the latest tech.
Get Your Bookstore Browsing On
Image: Shutterstock
Check out your local queer bookstore.
Shop For The Latest Decor
Image: Shutterstock
Holiday season means a chance to buy new holiday decor.
Have Coffee Break
Image: Shutterstock
Take a break and get a latte.
Give to Your Favorite Charity
Image: Shutterstock
If you aren't up to shopping, then point your money to your favorite LGBTQ-supporting charity.
Plan a Holiday Party
Image: Shutterstock
'Tis the season!
Buy a Tree
Image: Shutterstock
If you're celebrating Christmas this year, this is the perfect time to pick up your tree.
Relaxing at Home
Image: Shutterstock
Take it easy. You deserve it.