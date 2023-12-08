Grab a Tissue and Take a First Look at Dan Levy's Upcoming Film 'Good Grief'

Few would suspect that Dan Levy's first major project following the success of Schitt's Creek would be a drama about death. But here we are — eyes filled with tears and tissues in hand. Good Grief, Levy's film directing debut, now has a trailer and Levy is taking us on an emotional journey and he seems determined to make us feel every single feeling.
The film follows Marc (Levy) whose very comfortable life is upended when his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) unexpectedly dies. His two best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) rally around him in the aftermath of tragedy, and the three embark on a soul-searching trip to Paris where Marc uncovers some hard truths about himself and all of the people he loves.
“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” Levy told Netflix's Tudum. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that’s helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”
Negga told the outlet, “There are many layers to this story. It's actually a quite serious interrogation of friendship and loyalty and what we tolerate within our friendships and how our friendships can inform our other relationships.”
And while the trailer focuses on the hardest moments of grief, the film also explores the goodness that can radiate out of it.
“There’s such joy in this movie, it has much more to do with life than death which is why the movie starts with a death but doesn’t end with one,” Levy explained. “It acts as a catalyst for someone to question who they are and how they got to where they were. And it also acts as a springboard for us to tell a really lovely story about friendship front and center. That is the romance in this film.”
The film comes out on January 5.
In the meantime, check out the trailer below along with stills from the movie.