11 Queer-Friendly Bakers to Make Your Mouth Water This Holiday Season

Images: instagram @laurelbakessc @sugarandivybakes
Queer bakers are the unsung heroes of the Christmas holiday season, bringing their unique blend of talent, creativity, and inclusivity to the forefront. These culinary artists infuse their baked goods with exquisite flavors and a generous helping of love and acceptance. As the snow falls and the festive lights twinkle, LGBTQ+ bakers work their magic, crafting an array of cookies, cakes, and pastries that embody the season's true spirit.
Their kitchens become sanctuaries of diversity and unity, where everyone is welcome and cherished. With each sweet creation, they send a powerful message of inclusivity that transcends the boundaries of tradition. These bakers don't just bake; they craft edible masterpieces that radiate warmth and togetherness. It's not just about the taste; it's about the love that goes into every ingredient, every decoration, and every smile shared with those who indulge in their creations.
So, as the holiday season approaches, take a moment to appreciate the queer bakers who make it all a little sweeter, a little brighter, and a lot more meaningful.
Check out these 11 queer bakers that will make your holiday sweet tooth call out to you. Their delectable treats and unwavering commitment to spreading love and unity through baking will leave you craving desserts and a slice of the inclusive spirit they embody. Join them in celebrating the season’s magic, one delicious bite at a time.
LaurelBakes Cookies & Cakes
Coming out of Santa Cruz, Calif., Lauren is a queer baker who stands at the forefront of inclusivity with representative creations that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
The Bayqueery
This bakery in the Bay Area focuses on fostering community ties and promoting healing via the art of baking. This initiative is a passionate endeavor rooted in collaboration, with a strong emphasis on supporting the queer community, advancing social justice, and combating oppression.
Lavbakes
Krystin “Lavender” Samms shares her love for baking and incredibly artistic goodies with her Instagram audience.
Queering Domesticity
Self-described femme lesbian Maddie shares her jams and sweet treats that are sure to inspire.
Disco Cherry Bakery
A gluten-free home bakery in Madison, Wisconsin, proudly LGBTQ+ and woman-owned, serves delicious treats to the local community.
Gae Cupcakes
A Philadelphia-based cupcake enthusiast and food photographer runs a queer-owned business specializing in luxury floral and LGBTQIA+-inspired cupcakes.
Auzerais Bellamy
Auzerais Bellamy’s pinnacle achievement, Blondery, a distinctive bakery she founded in November 2016, specializes in seasonal handmade blondies and has earned acclaim for the longstanding advocate for women and people of color.
Layered by Lex
This talented queer wedding cake artist in North Carolina is now accepting bookings for 2024, inviting all inquiries for bespoke, festive cake creations.
Sugar and Ivy Bakes
Faye Ivy, the creative force behind Sugar & Ivy in South Shields, blends her Fine Art background into crafting delicate, bespoke cakes, ensuring each customer receives a uniquely special creation for their celebrations, all while enjoying life with her wife and their cat Elvis.
Sweet T’s Bake Shoppe
In Miami, Sweet T’s, helmed by Tatiana, a pastry chef and gardener who is proudly queer, offers a personalized experience in crafting quality baked goods, including gluten-free and vegan options, ensuring each customer’s vision is perfectly realized.
Maria Patricia Newberry
At The Buttery in Malvern, Penn., Maria Patricia Newberry, a professional baker who identifies as LGBTQ+, sex-positive, pansexual, demisexual, genderqueer, and Catholic, embraces diverse identities while creating exceptional baked goods.