Matt Walsh Is Still Totally Triggered by Bud Light

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh will never be over Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

It's been eight months since the transgender icon promoted the beer company in an Instagram video. Mulvaney is still clearly living in Walsh's head rent-free after all this time, demonstrated by his totally normal amount of social media posts on the subject.

"Bud Light is a brand owned by a foreign conglomerate that tried to push trans ideology and is now paying the price," one recent X post reads. There is absolutely no legitimate reason to back away or let off the gas. They deserve everything that's happened to them."

Ari Drennen of Media Matters wrote on X, "There's something so horrifying spellbinding in a grown man throwing a public temper tantrum because other people have lost interest in his obsession with Dylan Mulvaney and returned to drinking a beer that he's admitted he doesn't even drink."