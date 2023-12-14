Matt Walsh Is Still Totally Triggered by Bud Light

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh will never be over Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.
It's been eight months since the transgender icon promoted the beer company in an Instagram video. Mulvaney is still clearly living in Walsh's head rent-free after all this time, demonstrated by his totally normal amount of social media posts on the subject.
"Bud Light is a brand owned by a foreign conglomerate that tried to push trans ideology and is now paying the price," one recent X post reads. There is absolutely no legitimate reason to back away or let off the gas. They deserve everything that's happened to them."
Ari Drennen of Media Matters wrote on X, "There's something so horrifying spellbinding in a grown man throwing a public temper tantrum because other people have lost interest in his obsession with Dylan Mulvaney and returned to drinking a beer that he's admitted he doesn't even drink."
Walsh is upset by his perceived lack of faith among other conservatives, who have recently eased up on their "boycott" of Bud Light. Kid Rock, who initially responded to Mulvaney's brief sponsorship by shooting up cases of the beer, said this week that he is no longer boycotting the brand. Other conservative pundits have also seemingly lost interest in attacking the company.
This has angered Walsh, who said in another post on X that ending the boycott is like "surrendering and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
"The Bud Light boycott is the one time in modern history when conservatives have staged an effective boycott against a major corporate brand," he continued, in yet another post. "If we back away from this victory now it will show that we've learned nothing and don't want to win."
Bud Light sales have still not completely recovered from the backlash, but the monetary loss was not as severe as conservatives initially claimed. The company also recently signed a $630 million sponsorship deal with the UFC, another trigger point for Walsh.
"[UFC President] Dana White isn't the one harmed by the trans ideology they pushed. If they had given 100 million to a detrans fund or something, that would be different," he continued.
Walsh seems to believe that the company's business dealings were meant to serve as an apology to their conservative customers. He used several posts to defend his idea that consumers should demand an apology from Bud Light, and that they can only make the situation right by pouring millions into anti-transgender causes.
When asked what would satisfy him, Walsh said: "I want them to beg on their knees."