From Mariah to Cher: The Ultimate LGBTQ+ Holiday Playlist for 2023

We start with the Queen of Christmas herself...
Presenting The Advocate’s 2023 Holiday Playlist — a thoughtfully curated collection of 11 enchanting holiday songs that have become favorites among the LGBTQ+ community. As we usher in the festive season, this playlist serves as a harmonious celebration of both tradition and diversity.
From Mariah Carey's timeless hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to the nostalgic charm of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," these songs encapsulate the spirit of togetherness and joy. Whether you're cozying up by the fire or hitting the dance floor at a holiday party, these tunes offer the perfect soundtrack.
Join us in embracing the holiday spirit and enjoy these tunes. Let these musical treasures bring a touch of magic to your celebrations, reminding us all that the power of music transcends boundaries and brings us closer together, especially during this special time of year.
Wham! - Last Christmas
A holiday favorite, featuring the late George Michael, an icon of the LGBTQ+ community.
Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me
With a devoted fan base (and her gay brother Frankie), the pop diva stands out for her LGBTQ+ advocacy.
Cher - DJ Play a Christmas Song
Cher, the longstanding queer icon and ally can do no wrong, and her new holiday bop is great.
Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas?
Although controversial for the assumptions the nearly 40-year-old advocacy track makes about the African continent, Boy George, George Michael and a who’s who of musicians sang their hearts out to call attention to famine in Ethiopia.
Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock
There’s nothing inherently queer about this song, but a holiday party isn’t complete without this jovial tune.
José Feliciano - Feliz Navidad
Representation matters, and for that reason the Spanish-language infused holiday staple makes our list.
Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime
The Beatles singer’s rendition of “Wonderful Christmas Time” just warms the heart.
Darlene Love - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
Darlene Love has been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and her longtime publicist is gay!
Dean Martin - Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Everybody loves snow in the winter.
*NSYNC - Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
Boy band goodness bringing in the Christmas spirit gets our holiday tail feathers shaking.