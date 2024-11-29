California's first state-wide LGBTQ+ senior survey shows mixed experiences

The results from California’s first state-wide survey of LGBTQ+ older adults showed overall high levels of satisfaction with their quality of life but also concerns about the personal, financial, and mental health well-being of transgender women.

The survey, entitled “From Challenges to Resilience,” was conducted in early 2024 with 4,037 respondents. The survey was conducted by the California Department of Aging, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing’s Department of Community Health Systems, and Openhouse, a nonprofit LGBTQIA+ older adults support group.

“This survey marks an important step in understanding the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ older adults, allowing us to take meaningful steps in shaping services that truly reflect and respond to this community,” CDA Director Susan DeMarois said in a statement. “We’re proud that so many respondents feel California offers a high quality of life, and we are committed to building on these strengths by addressing barriers and creating a more inclusive, supportive future for all older Californians.”

The survey explored seven topics: economic well-being, social well-being, discrimination and safety, health care access, service utilization, mental health and substance use, and cognitive and physical health.

Most of the survey respondents were white (78 percent). Most also identified as cisgender (86 percent). Most lived in Northern California (65 percent) and in urban areas (81 percent).

Most surveyed gave high marks for personal wellness and quality of life (86 percent), while 14 percent rated their quality of life as only fair or poor. Transgender and gender expansive were the least satisfied with the quality of their lives, with 22 percent giving only poor or fair ratings.

Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how you can contribute here.

Trans women were also the most likely to have recently experienced unfair treatment, disrespect, and discrimination. Overall, 27 percent of those surveyed reported such experiences, but 54 percent of trans women said they have been so victimized recently.

Officials hope to use the results of the survey as a baseline for further research and as a key component of the state’s overall plan to deal with California’s aging population.

“California is leading the way in creating a future where every older adult, regardless of identity, is valued, respected, and supported,” Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency, said in a statement. “These findings provide a foundation for meaningful change, guiding us as we advance the Master Plan for Aging and ensure that all older Californians feel recognized and included.”

You can download the entire 96-page report here. Alternatively, you can download a 16-page summary of the report here.