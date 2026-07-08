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Nolan Wells vanished on a Mississippi island. His case joins a troubling list of suspicious Black deaths

The Black college freshman disappeared after a boating trip with white friends. Now his family and activists are pressing authorities for answers.

nolan wells with friends on a boat

Nolan Wells (third from left) was last seen on Horn Island before his white friends returned to port without him.

Christine Wonsley/Facebook

A nationally covered search for a missing Mississippi Black teen ended in tragedy when authorities found the body of Nolan Wells near Horn Island. But amid broad speculation about how the college freshman ended up dead after a boating trip with white peers in the Deep South, activists are asking whether, in the eyes of American justice, Black lives still matter.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter on Monday, July 6, confirmed Wells’s body had been found and identified by family, as reported by Mississippi news station WLOX. Horn Island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, sits several miles off the Mississippi coast near Pascagoula and Ocean Springs and is reachable only by boat. The news came two days after Wells’s mother called police to report he had not come home after traveling to Horn Island with a group of friends on a boat to celebrate Independence Day. The three other young men on the boat returned to port but had not come back with Wells.

Ledbetter’s office quickly said there was no foul play. “There's no information that we have right now that would lead us to believe that a crime has occurred," he told Good Morning America.

But that statement came after Ledbetter characterized Wells's failure to return from the island as a choice. “From what we understand, he chose to stay there," Ledbetter said.

A timeline published by WLOX shows a press release about the missing teen did not go out until 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, more than 12 hours after family first reported him missing. That came minutes after the Sheriff’s Office's first request for assistance from the Coast Guard was received. Multiple agencies participated in a search before the body was ultimately found by a U.S. Park Ranger.

Questions have also focused on the other young people who were with Wells before he disappeared. The Associated Press reported that Ledbetter said Wells’ friends were cooperating with investigators. Ledbetter told the outlet that, based on what investigators had been told, Wells appeared to have stayed behind on the island, assuming he would return to the mainland with someone else.

Wells’s family has demanded a further investigation.

“The wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College was preparing to return for the upcoming football season and would have turned 19 next month. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth,” said Ben Crump, an attorney retained by the family, in a statement.

“We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves.”

Online, many have looked to stories from the other men on the boat, who at times claimed he stayed on the island to be with a woman named Katie, but that woman, through friends, said she did not know Wells before that day and had parted ways before his disappearance.

A viral online clip suggests there may have been an intense altercation involving Wells on Horn Island, witnessed by numerous boaters. But the New York Post reports police have not confirmed the video’s authenticity. Online speculation has also focused on the families of the young men who were with Wells, including unverified claims that one of them has a family connection to a local judge. The Advocate could not independently confirm those claims.

The entire story has sparked outrage, with many activists pointing to Wells’s death as the latest tragedy involving young Black Americans. RaeShanda Lias, an influential creator whose content breaks down complicated topics, said circumstances around Wells’s death demand further investigation. “We all want answers because I know somebody knows something,” she posted on Instagram after the teen's body was found, but also explained that this is just the latest suspicious death falling into that category.

In a lengthy post, she pointed at several deaths ruled suicides over the last year, including, Jerard Jackson, after reportedly leaving the Electric Forest Festival in Michigan; Tonea Jackson, found in a Miami park after a Juneteenth event; Juanita Nzita, discovered outside the United House of Prayer for All People in North Carolina; Kyle Bassinga, found by visitors at a Georgia Park; and Trey Reed, discovered by football players at Delta State University in Ohio.

All of those Black victims died by hanging in public areas.

“You may be asking, 'RaeShanda, well, how many Black people walk around with rope on them?'” Lias said in an Instagram video. “The answer would be none, Helen. Zero. Because none of this is okay, and none of this is normal.”

For queer people of color, the dismissal of suspicious deaths is an all too familiar phenomenon. A study conducted by social justice organization JULIAN and published in March found hundreds of deaths in seven Southern states where authorities quickly ruled there was no foul play, despite evidence suggesting further investigation was warranted. About a third of the victims in that study were transgender women.

In this case, Wells was found in the water, not hanging from a tree. But an all too familiar official account has appeared to blame the death of a healthy Black man at a young age on his own actions despite growing questions about those around him. Investigators told Good Morning America they believe Wells ultimately drowned.

But the Sheriff’s Office, perhaps because of the national attention around the case, has said it hasn’t closed the investigation. “I’ll assure you that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, we’re looking at this whole case just like we would any other case. And we’re going to be as thorough as we can,” Ledbetter told WLOX.

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