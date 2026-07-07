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Andrew Gillum’s troubled fall from Democratic star continues with Alabama drug arrest

The scandal plagued Democrat lost a race for Florida Governor to Ron DeSantis in 2018, and later came out as bisexual.

andrew gillum

Andrew Gillum speaks onstage during AfroTech Conference 2025 at George R. Brown Convention Center on October 29, 2025, in Houston, Texas.

Rick Kern/Getty Images for AfroTech

Andrew Gillum, the bisexual candidate who narrowly lost a race for Florida Governor to Ron DeSantis, faces drug charges and potential prison time after an arrest in Alabama.

The former Tallahassee mayor was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on July 3, TMZ reports. Jail records show he was arrested by the Daphne Police Department in Alabama on counts of possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

After bond was set at a combined $6,500, Gillum was released after less than 12 hours in custody, according to Florida Politics. But under Alabama law, he faces up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine on the dangerous drugs charge, a felony. The other misdemeanor charges carry the possibility of up to a year in prison and $6,000 fines.

Related: Democratic Star Andrew Gillum Heads to Rehab After Hotel Incident

Gillum once appeared to be a rising star in Democratic politics, but in recent years he has made headlines for legal troubles rather than political endeavors. He won the Democratic nomination for governor on a progressive platform in 2018, but went on to lose to DeSantis in a recount-close election by fewer than 32,000 votes.

But less than two years later, Gillum was found at the scene of a drug overdose, in a Miami hotel room with a man who overdosed on methamphetamines. Images later leaked from police at the scene to right-wing influencers that showed Gillum nude on a bathroom floor and intoxicated.

Months later, Gillum came out as bisexual in an interview on the Tamron Hall Show, appearing alongside his wife, R.Jai Gillum. He addressed the hotel scandal at the time, denying any romantic relationship with the man overdosing or another individual at the scene.

Related: Andrew Gillum, Bi Florida Politician, Indicted on Fraud Charges

“That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit,” Gillum said of the leaked photo.

In 2022, Gillum found himself in the news again after he was arrested on charges of fraud related to spending during his 2018 race for governor and to an FBI investigation dating back to his tenure as Tallahassee mayor. But the Florida Democrat was acquitted by a federal jury in 2023.

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