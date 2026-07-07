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FBI says it stopped possible mass shooting after threats to Texas Pride event

A New Mexico man was charged after allegedly posting comments about “hunting season” and needing “more ammo” ahead of Lubbock Pride Fest.

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The FBI says it thwarted a potential mass shooting at Lubbock Pride Fest in Texas.

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The FBI arrested a New Mexico man for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a Pride parade in Texas.

The Justice Department announced charges against Michael Thompson, 44, of New Mexico, for interstate threatening communications based on social media comments about Lubbock Pride Fest.

A criminal complaint says Thompson made the comments on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Facebook page. On a post about the Pride event, Thompson wrote, “soooooo whatcha saying is it’s Hunting Season” and “nothing that a little target practice can’t fix,” according to a federal affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Ryan Phelan. Thompson also wrote in reply to another comment, “I don’t need help just more ammo!”

Related: White House puts trans rights groups in counterterrorism crosshairs

Authorities first learned of the comments from an anonymous tip to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center. Phelan wrote that he investigated the internet protocol address used to post the comments and traced it back to Thompson’s address and an account associated with him.

Local police arrested Thompson on June 28. During an interview with law enforcement, he admitted making the comments before deleting them and called himself a “dumbass” who was “just running his mouth,” according to the affidavit. He indicated he had no intention of actually shooting anybody despite the threats.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and FBI Special Agent Justin Garris, who runs the FBI’s Albuquerque office, announced the charges. Police in Clovis, New Mexico, where Thompson lives, assisted in the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the investigation involved work between FBI agents in Texas as well.

Related: Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes have risen around the world since 2020: report

“This weekend’s arrest out of Lubbock, Texas, is the best of this FBI and our law enforcement partners in action—yet again stopping a potentially deadly attack thanks to brilliant execution from our teams and partners," Patel told Fox News. "Our agents, intel teams, and state and local partners out of Texas acted decisively and stopped him before he could act."

Thompson faces up to five years in prison if convicted. Records show Thompson is on pretrial release.

Lubbock Pride appeared to go off without incident, based on social media posts. The event took place on June 27, one day before Thompson’s arrest.

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