Pennsylvania School District Quickly Reverses Far-Right Policies Under Democratic Control

After battling with conservative board members for months over banned books, Karen Smith was sworn in Monday on a stack of them. She was also elected as the board's new president.

Smith is an incumbent member of the Central Bucks School District school board. The district has been embroiled in heated debates that have made national news ranging from its anti-trans sports ban to providing the former superintendent with a severance package of more than $700,000.

The district is one of several in Pennsylvania that has taken a notable turn under its new Democratic majority. The excitement for the new board was so much, that people tailgated the meeting, local TV station WFMZ reports

The board’s primary action involved suspending various controversial policies instituted by the previous conservative administration. They did so, Smith told the outlet, so that the board could "work in committee, take our time and work with all stakeholders."

This included the reversal of the athletics policy, which had defined sex based on biological distinctions, a point of contention particularly for its implications on transgender athletes’ participation in sports.

Additionally, the board revisited Policy 109, which led to the banning of several books from school libraries, signaling a shift towards more inclusive educational content.

Another significant point of discussion at the meeting, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, was the severance package for the outgoing superintendent Abram Lucabaugh, amounting to over $700,000. This severance package had stirred controversy, especially given Lucabaugh’s support for policies promoted by the far-right group Moms for Liberty. Many saw his departure and the accompanying severance as emblematic of the district’s previous conservative and divisive stance on educational matters.

In addition to these policy changes, the board addressed the financial aspect, particularly the $1 million bill to the law firm Duane Morris LLP. The firm was hired to investigate allegations of a hostile environment against LGBTQ+ students following a complaint from the American Civil Liberties Union. While agreeing to pay the bills, the board decided to investigate the charges further.

"After two years of chaos and pain, we are ready to move forward," a local resident said, according to WFMZ.

This sweeping overhaul by the Central Bucks School District’s school board aligns with a broader national trend where voters increasingly favor candidates and policies promoting inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights. The new board’s decisive actions suggest a commitment to moving away from the controversial and polarizing positions that had recently dominated the district.

In November’s elections around the country, Moms for Liberty-endorsed candidates were resoundingly rebuked by voters who rejected most of them.

A teacher in the district, Keith Willard, said he was relieved with the new leadership.

"When people ask where I work, I can say with pride I'm a teacher at Central Bucks."