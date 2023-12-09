Pink Praises Hometown for Voting Out Book-Banning School Board

In a striking act of defiance against book banning and a statement for educational freedom in Pennsylvania, Karen Smith, the newly elected president of the Central Bucks school board, was sworn in on a stack of frequently banned books. The moment has drawn national attention and praise on social media, most notably from the superstar singer Pink.



Smith, a Democrat who secured re-election to the Central Bucks school board, took her oath of office on Monday, not with her hand on a Bible, but on books like Night by Elie Wiesel and The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, according toThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Her symbolic gesture was a direct response to the previous GOP-dominated board’s policy that resulted in the banning of two books and challenges to 60 others due to “sexualized content.” Smith, an opponent of this policy, highlighted her commitment to advocating for students’ reading freedom.

The moment quickly resonated across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention and support. Among the supporters was singer Pink, who expressed her pride on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Makes me proud of my hometown!!!!!!,” Pink wrote on Thursday.

Last month, Pink made headlines when she donated thousands of banned books to audiences in Florida in partnership with PEN America.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” Pink said in a press release at the time. “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country, and no one should want to see this progress reversed."

Smith’s selection of books for her swearing-in was intentional and meaningful. Each book represented a specific aspect of the controversy surrounding the issue of banned literature in schools. For instance, The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Night by Elie Wiesel was chosen as commentary on a policy passed by the previous board banning staff from advocating beliefs on “partisan, political, or social policy issues,” which Smith and other Democrats had opposed.

“I’m not particularly religious. The Bible doesn’t hold significant meaning for me, and given everything that has occurred in the last couple of years, the banned books, they do mean something to me at this point,” Smith told the paper.

Events in Central Bucks County reflect a larger national conversation around education, censorship, and LGBTQ+ rights. The Advocatereported on the recent school board elections in November, highlighting the nationwide rejection of candidates endorsed by groups like Moms for Liberty, known for advocating book bans and opposing LGBTQ+ educational materials.

Smith’s swearing-in ceremony and the subsequent reaction, particularly from celebrities like Pink, underline a critical shift in the political and cultural landscape regarding education and LGBTQ+ rights amid ongoing attacks by right-wing extremists against the community. It emphasizes the continuing struggle for inclusive and equitable education, with school boards at the forefront of these debates.

The recent political changes in Central Bucks County, marked by the election of more progressive candidates to the school board, mirror this national trend.

Under its new Democratic majority, has swiftly moved to reverse policies seen as far-right, particularly those affecting LGBTQ+ students and staff. This includes revisiting the controversial Policy 109, which had led to the banning of several books from school libraries, and the athletics policy, which had been criticized for its impact on transgender athletes.