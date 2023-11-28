11 LGBTQ+ Organizations to Donate to on Giving Tuesday

Ask a Queer: Where to Donate for Giving Tuesday?
Images: Facebook @SMYAL @callenlorde @HeSheZeandWe
Where can your money do the most good in the world? Every year it's a struggle to decide where to share your hard-earned cash on Giving Tuesday in an effort to help those who need it most.
This year, equalpride's digital photo editor, Nikki Aye, spearheaded a roundup of organizations that you can consider. We present you with a collection of replies from around the equalpride (virtual) water cooler to the question "Where to donate for Giving Tuesday?"
Read on for the list.
ORAM
Image: facebook @ORAMrefugee
What They Do: ORAM provides legal assistance, advances economic inclusion through livelihood programs, champions the rights of LGBTIQ asylum seekers and refugees on the global stage and provides critical emergency response to the communities we serve.
Find them at: www.oramrefugee.org and www.facebook.com/ORAMrefugee
Callen-Lorde Community Health Center
Image: facebook @callenlorde
Their Mission: Callen-Lorde Community Health Center provides sensitive, quality health care and related services targeted to New York’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities — in all their diversity — regardless of ability to pay. To further this mission, Callen-Lorde promotes health education and wellness, and advocates for LGBTQ health issues.
Find them at: callen-lorde.org and www.facebook.com/callenlorde
Transgender Law Center
Image: facebook @translawcenter
What They Do:Transgender Law Center changes law, policy, and attitudes so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression.
Find them at:transgenderlawcenter.org and www.facebook.com/translawcenter
Long Island Crisis Center (formerly Pride for Youth)
Image: facebook @prideforyouth.pfy
Their Mission: To enhance the health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community through education, supportive services and personal development in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens Counties.
Find them at:www.liccpfy.org and www.facebook.com/prideforyouth.pfy
The Sherlock's Homes Foundation
Image: facebook @sherlockshomesfoundation
What They Do: The Sherlock's Homes Foundation provides housing, employment opportunities, and a loving support system, for homeless LGBTQ+ young adults so that they can live fearlessly as their authentic selves. Within one of our homes, these young adults learn about responsibility, accountability, financial independence, life skills, but most of all how to love themselves.
Find them at: sherlockshomes.org and
PEN America
Image: facebook @PENamerica
Their Mission:PEN America stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide. We champion the freedom to write, recognizing the power of the word to transform the world. Our mission is to unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible.
Find them at:pen.org and www.facebook.com/PENamerica
He She Ze and We
Image: facebook @HeSheZeandWe
What They Do: He She Ze and We supports families throughout their journey with gender identity. This includes support meetings, education in schools and communities, advocacy work, and empowering families, communities, and allies to create life-saving, inclusive environments.
Find them at: heshezewe.org and www.facebook.com/HeSheZeandWe
Project Lazarus
Image: facebook @ProjectLazarusNOLA
Their Mission: Project Lazarus has a long history of serving people living with HIV/AIDS in the greater New Orleans community. We opened our doors in 1985 as a hospice for people who were dying from AIDS to come and spend the final days of their life peacefully and respectfully. To this day, we remain a steadfast and trusted service provider for those who are HIV positive in New Orleans, especially those who have been historically underserved.
Find them at:projectlazarus.net and www.facebook.com/ProjectLazarusNOLA
SMYAL
Image: facebook @SMYAL
What They Do:SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. Through youth leadership, SMYAL creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy. Committed to social change, SMYAL builds, sustains, and advocates for programs, policies, and services that LGBTQ youth need as they grow into adulthood.
Find them at:smyal.org and www.facebook.com/SMYAL
The Night Ministry
Image: facebook @thenightministry
Their Mission: The Night Ministry is a Chicago-based organization whose mission is to provide human connection, housing support, and health care to those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty. With an open heart, we compassionately accept each individual as they are and work alongside them to advocate for their immediate physical, emotional, and social needs while affirming our shared humanity.
Find them at:www.thenightministry.org and www.facebook.com/thenightministry
GenderCool
Image: facebook @GenderCoolProject
What They Do:GenderCool champions work tirelessly to transform the narrative surrounding transgender and nonbinary youth. With each donation, we empower them to share their stories, touch new hearts, and take a step closer to a world where everyone truly understands and embraces transgender and nonbinary kids.
Find them at:gendercool.org and www.facebook.com/GenderCoolProject