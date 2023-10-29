GLSEN Hosts Star-Studded Fundraiser in Los Angeles to Protect LGBTQ+ Youth

LGBTQ+ rights group GLSEN is having its annual fundraiser Saturday night with more than 500 guests that include the movers and shakers of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The organization’s premier fundraising event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Under the new moniker of Rise Up L.A., the event is co-chaired by by Wilson Cruz, Imara Jones, and Alan Pilest. Drag queen Mo Heart will host.

“Rise Up LA expresses GLSENs vital pursuit to always rise to the occasion when LGBTQ+ students and youth are in need,” said GLSEN executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers in a press release. “GLSEN will be returning to its annual in-person format in Los Angeles for the first time since the start of the pandemic. We look forward to shining a spotlight on the community who shows up everyday to support LGBTQ+ youth and is a reminder that we must always work actively against bigotry and hate to protect our youth.”

This year, the event will have guests attend a sunset cocktail reception and dinner, then they will be treated to musical performances as well as storytelling from youth that have been helped by GLSEN.

The organization specifically works to make K-12 schools more accepting and safer for LGBTQ+ students.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the great work organizations like GLSEN do for the queer community, it’s a very fulfilling experience,” sharedofficial host Mo Heart. “I look forward to celebrating all that has been accomplished with GLSEN supporters at the Rise Up LA fundraiser.”

Cruz and Jones have recently been announced as chair and vice chair of GLSEN’s board. The event Saturday evening is produced by event and entertainment agency JJLA.