News

Conservatives scandalized over transgender drag queen Gottmik’s top surgery scars on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Rupauls Drag Race All Stars 9 Gottmik performing tail of two titties top surgery
World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars cast member left right-wing influencers gagged after a recent performance.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 queens have been seemingly everywhere for weeks, garnering headlines. In a performance that quickly became a cultural flashpoint, drag performer Gottmik’s recent appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has ignited significant backlash from conservative commentators.

Gottmik, the first transgender man to compete on the show, delivered a memorable “A Tail and Two Titties” runway look that highlighted their top surgery scars adorned with red crystals. The performance, which included a scrubs-colored latex mini-skirt and a high ponytail, was praised by fans but drew sharp criticism from right-wing figures.

Prominent conservative X (formerlyTwitter) hate account Libs of TikTok mocked the look, leading to a wave of reactions. Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and NBC personality turned online troll, tweeted, “This ideology is sick.” She called the performance “misogynistic.”

Anti-trans advocate Riley Gaines took to X multiple times, calling gender-affirming surgery “exactly what Satan wants you to believe” and labeling it “the most diabolical medical scandal in history.”

Gottmik’s performance was widely celebrated within the LGBTQ+ community and by fans of the show. One viral tweet hailed the look as “one of the best runways in the history of the show.”

The person added, “Conversations are being had, and an impact has been MADE.”

Gottmik’s depiction was especially notable for its personal significance, reflecting the performer’s journey and experiences as a trans man. The runway, part of the show’s inaugural charity season, earned Gottmik another victory and a $10,000 donation to Trans Lifeline, a support organization for transgender people.

In an interview following the episode, Gottmik addressed the art and the controversy surrounding his performance. “I really made sure that I was hitting home with this message: it’s my own personal journey,” GottmiktoldThem. “It’s not self-mutilation at all like everyone online is trying to push. It’s truly gender-affirming surgery that changed my life. I would not be here today without that surgery, honestly.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
