The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 queens have been seemingly everywhere for weeks, garnering headlines. In a performance that quickly became a cultural flashpoint, drag performer Gottmik’s recent appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has ignited significant backlash from conservative commentators.

Gottmik, the first transgender man to compete on the show, delivered a memorable “A Tail and Two Titties” runway look that highlighted their top surgery scars adorned with red crystals. The performance, which included a scrubs-colored latex mini-skirt and a high ponytail, was praised by fans but drew sharp criticism from right-wing figures.

Prominent conservative X (formerly Twitter ) hate account Libs of TikTok mocked the look, leading to a wave of reactions. Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and NBC personality turned online troll, tweeted, “This ideology is sick.” She called the performance “misogynistic.”

Anti-trans advocate Riley Gaines took to X multiple times, calling gender-affirming surgery “exactly what Satan wants you to believe” and labeling it “the most diabolical medical scandal in history.”

Gottmik’s performance was widely celebrated within the LGBTQ+ community and by fans of the show. One viral tweet hailed the look as “one of the best runways in the history of the show.”

The person added, “Conversations are being had, and an impact has been MADE.”

Gottmik’s depiction was especially notable for its personal significance, reflecting the performer’s journey and experiences as a trans man. The runway, part of the show’s inaugural charity season, earned Gottmik another victory and a $10,000 donation to Trans Lifeline, a support organization for transgender people.