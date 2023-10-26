How LGBTQ+ History Month Began

LGBTQ+ History Month, celebrated every October in the United States, sheds light on and celebrates the experiences and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community throughout history. This commemorative month took shape in 1994, thanks to the initiative of a high school teacher named Rodney Wilson.



Here’s an exploration of the origins of LGBTQ+ History Month.

The Genesis of a Concept

In January 1994, Rodney Wilson, a history teacher from a suburban St. Louis high school, conceived the idea of a special month dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, inspired by other commemorative months like Women’s and African-American History Months. Wilson believed that LGBTQ+ history warranted its own spotlight to foster understanding and acceptance.

Choosing October

The selection of October was strategic. Unlike June, recognized as Pride Month but falling during school vacations, October is situated within the academic calendar, facilitating educational discussions. Additionally, October holds historical significance for the LGBTQ+ community, marking the month of the first and second LGBT Marches on Washington in 1979 and 1987 and National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Initial Backers and a Coordinating Committee

The idea first resonated with Johnda Boyce, Wilson’s college best friend, who provided valuable input. The refined proposal was then mailed to various notable organizations, education, and advocacy groups nationwide. This outreach led to the formation of the first LGBT History Month Coordinating Committee, including key figures like Kevin Boyer of the Gerber/Hart Library and Archive in Chicago and Kevin Jennings, founder of GLSEN.

Gaining Momentum

With the institutional backing of the Gerber/Hart Library and the hard work of the coordinating committee, the proposal gained endorsements from various quarters. Even governors of states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Oregon officially recognized October as LGBT History Month. Many LGBT civil rights, education, and advocacy organizations lent their support, further bolstering the initiative.

Gay and Lesbian History Month was endorsed by GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, the National Education Association, and other national organizations, broadening the initiative’s reach and acceptance across various sectors.

Journey Towards Mainstream Acknowledgment

Despite facing early controversies, including conservative backlash, the commemoration of LGBT History Month continued to grow organically. By October 1995, the initiative had received mainstream coverage in Newsweek, marking a significant milestone toward broader acceptance. Over the years, the commemoration evolved, reflecting the growing recognition and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and its history.

An Enduring Legacy

Today, LGBTQ+ History Month stands as a testament to the enduring efforts of Rodney Wilson and countless others who contributed to this initiative. With each passing year, October continues to be a time for reflection, education, and celebration of LGBTQ+ history and achievements, reminding us of the diverse narratives that enrich our collective history. Through this commemorative month, the journey towards inclusivity and acceptance continues, significantly impacting society.