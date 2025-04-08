Scroll To Top
News

Federal judge restores AP’s full access to White House events in victory for press freedom

United States President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington DC United States April 2025
Avi Ohayon (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) surrounded by reporters in the White House in Washington DC., United States on April 7, 2025.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ordered the Trump administration to allow the Associated Press back into the press pool.

Cwnewser
In a sweeping rebuke of the Trump White House’s ongoing campaign against independent journalism, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the administration to restore the Associated Press’ access to presidential events on Tuesday. The ruling affirms that the First Amendment prohibits punishing journalists for refusing to adopt government-mandated language—like renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee, granted the AP’s request for a preliminary injunction, writing that the administration’s exclusion of the outlet from press pool events and Oval Office access was unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination. “If the Government opens its doors to some journalists… it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints,” McFadden wrote.

The ruling comes after nearly two months of escalating conflict between the AP and White House officials, who openly admitted they were denying access because the AP refused to revise its Stylebook. In February, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich told AP reporters they would be banned unless the organization began using “Gulf of America” in its coverage. When the AP refused, its journalists were locked out of multiple events.

Budowich defended the move in a February post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the AP of spreading “misinformation” and claiming their access was not guaranteed. However, McFadden called the administration’s rationale “brazen,” adding, “The AP has shown that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its First Amendment and retaliation claims.”

White House Correspondents’ Association President Eugene Daniels, an out gay journalist for MSNBC, has repeatedly condemned the administration’s actions. “Prohibiting journalists from access because of their editorial decisions is viewpoint discrimination,” Daniels said in February. “The White House cannot dictate how news organizations report the news.”

The court’s order does not require the AP to receive guaranteed access but mandates it be treated equally to peer outlets.

It is unclear whether the Trump administration will appeal the ruling, which is set to take effect on Sunday.

AP spokesperson Lauren Easton praised the ruling in a statement to The Advocate. "We are gratified by the court’s decision," she said. "Today’s ruling affirms the fundamental right of the press and public to speak freely without government retaliation. This is a freedom guaranteed for all Americans in the U.S. Constitution. We look forward to continuing to provide factual, nonpartisan and independent coverage of the White House for billions of people around the world."

The White House did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

This story is developing.

Editor's note: The writer of this story, Christopher Wiggins, is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association.

Cwnewser
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate's senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate's print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration's policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
