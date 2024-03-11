Lady Gaga defends Dylan Mulvaney from transphobes: 'This is not backlash. This is hatred'

Lady Gaga finds the transphobic hatred directed at Dylan Mulvaney "appalling."



After the musician collaborated with the transgender influencer for an International Women's Day post, the two were met with a barrage of ugly comments over the weekend. In a heartfelt statement Monday, Gaga condemned the "vitriol and hatred" in her replies, while also calling out how the media reported on it.



“When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash,’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence," she wrote on Instagram. "‘Backlash’ would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”