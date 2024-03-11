Scroll To Top
News

Lady Gaga defends Dylan Mulvaney from transphobes: 'This is not backlash. This is hatred'

Lady Gaga Dylan Mulvaney
Shutterstock

If you thought Lady Gaga would let transphobia slide, we'd like to visit the rock you've been living under for the past 15 years.

Lady Gaga finds the transphobic hatred directed at Dylan Mulvaney "appalling."

After the musician collaborated with the transgender influencer for an International Women's Day post, the two were met with a barrage of ugly comments over the weekend. In a heartfelt statement Monday, Gaga condemned the "vitriol and hatred" in her replies, while also calling out how the media reported on it.

“When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash,’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence," she wrote on Instagram. "‘Backlash’ would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”

Gaga continued to say that the response was unfortunately "not surprising," and that it’s "obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us."

"I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence," she added.

Mulvaney has been subject to unrelenting transphobic attacks since her brief partnership with Bud Light last year, which sparked a conservative boycott of the beer. The influencer is still a frequent target for trolls online and even right-wing figures like Matt Walsh.

Gaga ended her post by reminding both her fans and the brigadiers that International Women's Day is for all women, and that she hopes "all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally."

She concluded: "I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as 'backlash.' People deserve better."

From Your Site Articles
NewsArts & EntertainmentTransgenderNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedMusicLady Gaga
dylan mulvaneybacklashboycottbud lightinternational women's daylady gagatransgender womentransphobiapeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio