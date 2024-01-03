Dylan Mulvaney has a new passport, prompting celebrations from LGBTQ+ stars

Prominent transgender activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared a significant personal milestone with her followers on Tuesday: the change of her passport’s gender marker to F for female. The momentous update, indicative of her journey and advocacy for transgender rights, has garnered widespread support from celebrities and the LGBTQ+ community.



Mulvaney, known for her influential “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, announced the passport change on social media, emphasizing the relief and importance of aligning her legal documents with her gender identity. This change marks a significant step in easing the challenges she previously faced during her travels, particularly with security personnel, due to the mismatch between her appearance and her pre-transition passport.

Related: Kid Rock Goes Ballistic Over Bud Light’s Trans Inclusion, Shoots Up Beer Cases



The announcement was met with a wave of support from notable figures.

Comedian Chelsea Handler, known for advocating and supporting LGBTQ+ rights, showed her support with heart emojis on Instagram. Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski also joined in, liking Mulvaney’s post.

Additionally, the Human Rights Campaign, a prominent advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights, shared its enthusiasm with a comment, “We love to see it!”

In an essay Mulvaney wrote for Porter Magazine, she delved into her personal experiences and the emotional journey of self-acceptance.

Related: British Passport Forms To Go Gender Neutral

She also addressed the challenges she faces in public spaces like airports, where her fears of misgendering and encountering transphobia are most acute. “My fear is most noticeable at the airport… I try to sit facing a wall so that no one can catch my eye. I’m too nervous of the potential for hateful comments, which has happened plenty of times prior,” Mulvaney explained.

Despite the positive reception, Mulvaney’s path has not been devoid of controversy. Her partnership last year with Bud Light encountered widespread conservative backlash and led to a boycott.

Mulvaney was named a 2023 Out 100 honoree, an annual recognition of influential people in LGBTQ+ culture. Out is a sibling publication of The Advocate.