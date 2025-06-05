Live Out Loud's 24th Annual Trailblazers Gala honors LGBTQ+ current and rising leaders

2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
Live Out Loud celebrated its 24th Annual Young Trailblazers Gala on May 19th, welcoming guests to an evening of community and visibility.
Held in New York City, the gala highlighted the organization's mission to cultivate affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ youth. Three deserving student leaders were awarded scholarships to the colleges of their choice, marking a powerful investment in tomorrow's changemakers.
The evening also recognized an extraordinary group of honorees whose work continues to uplift and protect the LGBTQ+ community:
- Tommy Dorfman, actress, writer, and director, is using her platform to advocate for trans visibility in the arts and beyond.
- Raquel Chevremont, a trailblazing art curator and cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, brings queer creativity into the spotlight.
- Jeffrey Banks is a CFDA Award-winning fashion designer whose career and advocacy champion inclusivity in style and substance.
- Pfizer, a corporate honoree, is recognized for their ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ equity in healthcare, workplace culture, and global outreach.
The night was filled with immense joy and undeniable pride, marked by heartfelt speeches and fabulous moments. Take a look at the gallery below to relive the magic!
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.
2025 Live Out Loud Gala
Stephen Lane Photography for Live Out Loud
You can learn more about Live Out Loud's mission and efforts by visiting liveoutloud.org.