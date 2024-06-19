Scroll To Top
News

Colorado Supreme Court hears latest Masterpiece Cakeshop discrimination case

Rainbow Cakes
Khairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock

This time the bakery refused to bake a cake celebrating a trans woman’s birthday and journey of gender identity.

The Colorado Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of the Denver baker who refused to bake a special cake for a transgender woman celebrating her birthday and transition.

Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman and attorney, filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission against Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop for violating the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

“This is really about discrimination,” Scardina said in a statement to The Advocate. “Mr. Phillips believes he should have the right to treat his LGBT customers differently, which may seem innocuous when we are dealing with cake, but it has enormous implications.”

Phillips and his bakery were victorious in a previous suit brought by the commission after he refused to bake a special cake celebrating the wedding of two gay men.

On June 26, 2017, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear that case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Scardina called the bakery to ask the workers there to bake her a pink cake with blue frosting.

They agreed at first but then refused when Scardina said the cake was not just a birthday cake but that the pink and blue colors were symbolic of her journey as a transgender woman. When the cake shop refused to bake the cake under this context, Scardina filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, alleging that Phillips had violated the state law with his refusal. State officials examined the charge, eventually found in Scardina’s favor and ordered Phillips to provide relief.

Instead, he filed suit against the commission in federal court. The parties quickly settled, and the commission agreed to drop the charges against Phillips.

Since the settlement did not address the merits of Scardina’s claims, she filed a civil suit in court. She won first at trial and then on appeal.

“Mr. Phillips sells pink and blue cakes, and he would create the exact same cake I requested for other customers,” Scardina said. “He simply will not sell it to me because I am transgender. This is not about speech. Mr. Phillips admits that a pink cake and blue frosting does not express any messages, and agreed to bake my design before he found out I was trans.”

Phillips is arguing that only the commission and not Scardina has standing to bring a discrimination complaint against him, that the ruling violates his constitutional rights of freedom of speech and expression, and that the case was settled when Phillips tried unsuccessfully to pay relief of $500.01, which the court and Scardina refused to accept without an admission of guilt.

The U.S. Supreme Court criticized the commission in its 2018 ruling, finding the commission had acted with “elements of a clear and impermissible hostility” toward Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop. The court noted inappropriate comments by commission members and that the commission had ruled in favor of three bakeries that had refused to create cakes with anti-LGBTQ+ messages. So in a 7-2 ruling, the high court vacated the finding against Phillips, but it did not establish a broad right to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in the name of religion.

The Advocate reached out to Masterpiece Cakeshop for comment but did not receive a reply in time to publish. We will update to include any statements we receive from Masterpiece Cakeshop.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
autumn scardinacoloradocolorado civil rights commissioncolorado supreme courtjack phillipslawmasterpiece cakeshoptransgenderu.s. supreme court
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023
Arts & Entertainment

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio