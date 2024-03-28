Scroll To Top
Man who accused Republican Matt Schlapp of sexual assault got paid to drop lawsuit: report

GOP Republican Matt Schlapp CPAC Chairman attending Conservative Political Action Conference
Shutterstock

New revelations shine a light on the complexities in Matt Schlapp’s sexual assault lawsuit resolution, including a financial settlement and disputed statements challenging his exoneration claim.

Cwnewser

After initial reports indicated that the accuser of a prominent Republican operative had dropped his lawsuit alleging unwanted sexual touching without being paid, it appears there’s more to the story.

The Daily Beastreports a complex saga unfolding in the sexual assault lawsuit against conservative stalwart Matt Schlapp. The lawsuit, initiated by a Republican staffer over allegations of sexual battery and defamation, was recently dropped, sparking a flurry of declarations from Schlapp about his exoneration. Schlapp, who heads the American Conservative Union, announced triumphantly that neither he nor the organization had compensated the accuser to achieve this outcome.

Contrary to Schlapp’s assertions, The Daily Beast uncovered that the plaintiff did indeed receive a payment amounting to $480,000, but it originated from the American Conservative Union’s insurance company, calling into question Schlapp’s portrayal of a straightforward vindication and suggests a more intricate resolution to the lawsuit.

The legal wrangling began with accusations from Carlton Huffman, a former campaign staffer for Herschel Walker, the failed 2022 GOP Georgia U.S. Senate candidate. He alleged that Schlapp had made unwelcome advances towards him, including groping his genitals. As the lawsuit neared its conclusion, questions arose regarding a conciliatory statement purportedly from Huffman, with discrepancies over its content and terms.

Schlapp’s public statements and online activity celebrating the lawsuit’s dismissal drew scrutiny from Huffman’s legal representatives, who flagged potential breaches of the settlement’s non-disparagement clause. That led to Schlapp retracting some of his earlier social media posts.

Amid the scandal unraveling, the CPAC board has stood firmly by Schlapp, commending his leadership and criticizing media involvement in the ordeal. Yet, the circumstances surrounding the settlement—especially the role of the American Conservative Union’s insurance in the payout—have raised concerns about the transparency and financial implications of the resolution.

While the lawsuit may have reached a legal endpoint, the story surrounding Schlapp, the American Conservative Union, and the lawsuit’s broader impacts continues to evolve.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
