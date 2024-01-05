Scroll To Top
News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs executive order banning gender-affirming surgeries for minors

Ohio Columbus LGBTQ Pride Parade Transgender Kids Support Signs Governor Mike DeWine
Shutterstock; facebook @GovMikeDeWine

Transgender adults in Ohio will now also be required to undergo psychiatric care before receiving gender-affirming treatment.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order banning gender-affirming surgery for minors, as well as requiring transgender adults and youth alike to undergo intense psychiatric review before they can receive treatment.

DeWine said at a press conference Friday that he "still feel[s] just as firmly" about his decision to veto HB 68, which would have banned all gender-affirming care for minors, while also prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in public school sports. Still, he insisted that "there are things we need to do to further protect children and adults."

"I signed an executive order just a few moments ago enacting emergency rules that ban gender transition surgeries for minors ... at any facility in Ohio. This ban is effective immediately," he said.

DeWine said that the Ohio Department of Health will now provide protections for children and adults receiving care at hospitals, in an effort to deter "fly-by" clinics. The Republican continued to say he is "concerned" even for transgender adults, claiming "there might be these fly-by operations that set themselves up and start dispensing hormones without the lead in psychiatric care."

From now on, both transgender adults and youth will be required to work with a "multi-disciplinary team" of multiple different healthcare professionals, and undergo "comprehensive and lengthy mental health counseling prior to being considered for any other treatment."

The Ohio Department of Health will also require health care providers to report "de-identified data" on cases of "gender dysphoria and subsequent treatment."

"The reporting of aggregate data occurs frequently in Ohio, from flu cases to causes of food poisoning," DeWine explained, adding, "We need to have data, we need to have information. We have it on virtually everything else in the medical field."

DeWine did note that gender-affirming surgery is already scarcely — virtually never — performed on minors and that he still believes "the parents, not the government, should be making these very crucial medical decisions for the children."

"When I talked to families, not once did they mention 'Gee, we don't have surgery for our minor child' — it's never mentioned. This is just to make sure this does not happen for minors in the state of Ohio," he claimed.

DeWine's veto of HB 68 is likely to be overridden by the state legislature, as it passed both the state House and Senate with a supermajority. Data reveals that significantly more teenage girls get breast implants annually, yet Republicans are not pushing bans on unnecessary plastic surgery for minors.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawBreaking NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedOhioTransgenderHealth Care
politicslawmike dewineohiogender-affirming caresurgerytransgendertransgender youthgender transitionexecutive ordervetohb 68psychiatrybreaking news
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio