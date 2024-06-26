Scroll To Top
News

California Moms for Liberty chair’s shocking attack on drag queens goes viral

Hawaii hotel guests drag queen Marina Del Rey confronted by Beth Bourne ignorant ranting transphobic California Moms for Liberty chairwoman
facebook @marina.delrey808

Beth Bourne made a huge scene that was caught on video when she accosted several drag artists at a resort in Hawaii. One of the drag queens spoke to The Advocate about what happened.

Cwnewser

This weekend, the serene shores of Honolulu’s Alohilani Resort were disrupted by a shocking outburst that echoed through the corridors ofHawaii’s island paradise.

Beth Bourne, an employee at the University ofCalifornia Davis and active chair of the far-right extremist group Moms for Liberty in Yolo County, Calif., launched into an unsolicited tirade against a group ofdrag queens who were officially invited to partake in a video shoot promoting an upcoming pageant. Captured in a viral video, the incident, which transpired shortly before 10 a.m. HST on Sunday, has ignited a firestorm of debate and condemnation across social platforms and beyond.

Dressed in casual summer attire, Bourne confronted the group, dressed as hotel staff to blend seamlessly with the resort’s ambiance, with pointed questions and baseless claims. Her voice, captured on video, boomed across the lobby, “I’m worried about the boys of my community who think that they could become women because they’re effeminate, care, and they like wearing makeup, and they like wearing drag.” She escalated her unfounded fears into controversial territory, wrongly asserting, “We have boys that are having their penises cut off because they think they can become women."

Genital surgeries are not performed on children; such procedures are reserved for consenting adults, with some surgical interventions like breast modifications occasionally offered to older teens under strict medical guidance.

Marina Del Rey, 54, an experienced drag performer of 25 years, countered Bourne’s outdated views on attire, remarking in the video, “You’re wearing shorts and a tank top,” to highlight the inconsistency in Bourne’s argument. The interaction escalated with Bourne claiming to have paid $3,000 to stay in the resort and that she found drag queens’ publicly existing offensive.

In an interview with The Advocate, Marina shared that the video only showed the tail end of a more prolonged confrontation. The drag queens were engaging in their roles as hotel staff, moving through the lobby to their next filming segments, when Bourne began her objections.

Marina recalled, “She commented as we walked through, and we heard it. It was one voice speaking very loudly.”

Before the incident, the group had successfully filmed several scenes without any issues. Despite Bourne’s escalating volume, onlookers in the large lobby remained largely unimpressed, continuing their activities without forming a crowd or showing undue interest in her continued outbursts.

Eventually, a hotel manager asked Bourn to step aside so he could process a refund for her stay, but she would not budge. Eventually, after the recording stopped, police detained Bourne and asked her to leave.

James Nash, a spokesperson for the university, strongly condemned Bourne’s behavior: “We are aware of a widely circulated video in which a university employee makes a number of offensive statements. We condemn these statements as deeply hurtful.” Nash reiterated the university’s dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, particularly during Pride Month, ensuring the LGBTQ community feels valued and supported.

The Sacramento Beereports that Bourne’s anti-LGBTQ+ history is well-known, revealing her as an opponent of transgender rights. This opposition has personal stakes, as her nonbinary child has distanced themselves due to her views.

Bourne acknowledged receipt but did not answer The Advocate’s questions posed in a request for comment.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, aDemocrat, and medical doctor, also addressed the incident, reinforcing that such behavior contradicts the fundamental values of respect and openness that Hawaii stands for. “The video was upsetting, no question. I am proud of the performers from Hawai’i’s LGBTQIA+ community who maintained their dignity and integrity in the face of such a hostile attack,” Green said in a statement to The Advocate. “This type of behavior is unacceptable. It is not aloha and we will not tolerate it from anyone.”

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed their involvement, detailing in a statement to The Advocate that officers responded to a disturbance call from the resort. “According to the hotel security staff, a female guest was yelling loudly at and recording other guests in the lobby. At the hotel’s request, the female was issued a trespass warning and removed from the property without further incident,” a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said.

Marina said that this Sunday, to close out Pride Month, the Alohilani Resort will host a drag brunch. Marina also reflected on the broader significance of what happened. She said the incident had not dampened her resolve to bring the joys of drag to the public.

“This incident reminds us why we even have Pride in the first place,” she said. Despite facing various forms of opposition throughout her career, Marina’s resolve remains unwavering: “Opposition isn’t new. It comes with the territory, but you still show up.”

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
