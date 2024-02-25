Scroll To Top
News

'It could have been me': At Oklahoma vigil for Nex Benedict, mourners call for action

LGBTQ+ supporters at Oklahoma City candlelight vigil for Nex Benedict, nonbinary teen who died
Ben Fenwick

A crowd gathers beneath a sunset sky for a candlelight vigil in Oklahoma City's 39th Street "Gay District" to mourn the death of bullied Owasso teen Nex Benedict, who died after a beating at high school.

The crowd roared as LGBTQ+ activists demanded the removal of State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- At a candlelight vigil in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, an overflow crowd gathered at a gallery in the 39th Street gay district to mourn the death of Nex Benedict, a teen who died earlier this month following a beating at high school.

The supporters gathered against an orange-gold evening, lighting candles and quietly murmuring to one another as the service began. Most of those attending could not fit into the space used for the service, and lined the street outside beneath multi-colored signs signifying the city’s celebrated lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender district “gayborhood.”

Related: How you can support queer and trans kids in Oklahoma after Nex Benedict's death

LBGTQ+ supporters and activists called for action, the event darkened not only by the death of the Owasso teen, but also by recent inflammatory comments from a state government official calling the state’s LBGTQ+ citizens “filth.”

Nicole Poindexter, an associate regional campaign director of the state’s Human Rights Campaign, recounted to the crowd how she had lobbied against recent anti-LGBTQ+ bills at the state legislature, which has passed laws that restrict LBGTQ+ language in schools and bar transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

“We told them this would happen,” Poindexter said. “We told them that if they continued this rhetoric of hate, this rhetoric of division, that it would result in body bags, and I am devastated to tell you we were right.”

Poindexter called for the removal of State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters, who told the New York Times after Benedict’s death, “There’s not multiple genders. There’s two. That’s how God created us.”

The crowd roared, cheering Poindexter’s statement.

Among those standing outside, the statements in the service echoed eerily, and seemed to bounce from one candle-lit face to another as many watched the livestream on their smartphones. The crowd included city and state officials, drag queens, activists, ministers, and supportive city residents.

“I’ve been doing activism in the state since 2010 as a sister,” said Sister Ishtar, an activist with the pro-LBGTQ+ Sisters of the Sacred Heartland. “I tell you what’s great about today, is I see a lot of people I’ve never seen out at one of these. Obviously this has struck a chord with the community and that’s very encouraging.”

LGBTQ+ supporters at Oklahoma City candlelight vigil for Nex Benedict, nonbinary teen who died after bathroom beatingSunny Stevens, Hannah Sloan, and Zachary Henry have their memorial candles lit by LBGTQ+ activist Bitch Puddin’ during a vigil in Oklahoma City for Nex Benedict, a bullied teen who died after a beating in the town of Owasso.Ben Fenwick

Ward 2 City Council representative James Cooper, the city’s first openly gay council member who was elected in 2019, said the comments by state officials are causing incidents such as those that led to the death of Nex. Cooper referred to recent comments by State Senator Tom Woods, who, commenting on Nex’s death, said “We are a religious state and we are going to fight it to keep that filth out of the state of Oklahoma because we are a Christian state – we are a moral state.”

“When we have officials at any level of government who refer to lesbian, gay, transgender, or queer people as ‘filth,’ calling them out of their name as a human being, and saying they and their constituents do not want ‘filth’ in our state and that ‘we will fight it,’ we must never be surprised when everyday people take up that word ‘fight’ and fight people in public for just being LBGTQ,” Cooper said. “That language is from a belief system where people have a backward interpretation of their sacred text.”

Cooper said he was haunted by the death of Nex, saying, “It could have been me. I lost count of the number of times in middle school, high school, grade school, when groups in the hallways made similar threats. I can only be thankful that they didn’t carry it out,” he said. “Often it was because I ran, or I had the right cheerleader or the right jock talk them out of it. Oh, this could have been me.”

Cooper’s comments echoed those of Bitch Puddin’, another activist who attended the service in drag. Puddin recounted how, when attending a rural high school, “If I wasn’t a bigger kid in high school, this could have been me.”

At Nex’s age of 16, Puddin was a high school linebacker in the southeastern Oklahoma town of Antlers, the seat of Pushmataha County in a region known as “Little Dixie.”

“If I wasn’t in football in high school and able to ‘pass,’ it could have been me,” Puddin said. “Even though I was a big kid in high school, and closeted, I was still scared.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedOklahomaCrimeTransgender
activistshigh schoollgbtqnex benedictoklahomaoklahoma citytransgender students
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ben Fenwick

Read Full Bio