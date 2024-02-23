Scroll To Top
Karine Jean-Pierre ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict’s death

Nex Benedict murdered oklahoma nonbinary teen White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre speaking news conference Brady Press Briefing Room White House February 2024
Courtesy Sue Benedict via KJHR News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Karine Jean-Pierre shone the White House’s spotlight onto the tragic death of a bullied nonbinary teenager in Oklahoma.

The ongoing conversation around anti-LGBTQ+ policies and sentiments around the country in the wake of the sudden death of a bullied queer teenager in Oklahoma has reached the powerful corners of Washington, D.C.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing on Friday addressed the media about the heart-wrenching death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager from Owasso High School in Oklahoma who died recently after being bullied. Jean-Pierre opened her remarks with a personal acknowledgment of the tragedy.

Watch White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talk about Nex Benedict’s death.


“As a parent, I was absolutely heartbroken to learn about Nex Benedict’s death,” Jean-Pierre, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and mother, said.

“Our hearts are with Nex Benedict’s family, friends, entire school community,” she said. “In the wake of this horrific and gut-wrenching tragedy, I know that for many LGBTQ+ students across the country, this may feel personal and deeply, deeply painful.”

Jean-Pierre also took the opportunity to inform those struggling with grief or fear in the wake of this tragedy about available support, explicitly pointing to the 988 lifeline, which includes services dedicated to LGBTQ+ young people. “There’s always someone you can talk to if you’re going through a hard time and need support,” Jean-Pierre said.

She added: “Every young person deserves to feel safe and supported at school.”

When probed about the potential for a federal hate crime investigation into the circumstances leading to Benedict’s death, Jean-Pierre said, “I’m going to be really careful. That is something for the Department of Justice to decide on. I cannot speak to that.”

Inquiries to the Department of Justice regarding their awareness of Benedict’s case and any actions being taken were dismissed. A spokesperson for the DOJ told The Advocate, “We are declining further comment pursuant to our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of any investigation.”

Late on Thursday evening, after The Advocate inquired with a White House official about Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson’s demand for a public statement from the vice president and president, Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to Benedict’s death in a statement on social media.

“My heart goes out to Nex Benedict’s family, friends, and their entire community,” Harris, who was returning from a trip to Michigan, wrote. “To the LGBTQI+ youth who are hurting and are afraid right now: President Joe Biden and I see you, we stand with you, and you are not alone.”

Benedict tragically lost their life one day following an assault in a school bathroom by three classmates on February 7, a violent event that has since ignited a nationwide debate on the treatment of transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive students within educational settings. The Owasso Police Department’s preliminary statement that Benedict “did not die as a result of trauma” has only intensified the demand for a thorough and transparent investigation into the events leading to their death, particularly given that the office of the state medical examiner has indicated that it doesn’t comment on cases until reports are complete. The police department didn’t reveal any further information about Benedict’s cause or manner of death.

The aftermath of this tragedy has seen a marked sharp increase in outreach to organizations like the Rainbow Youth Project, which provides crisis counseling to troubled young people.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are concerned that someone you know may be, resources are available to help. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 is for people of all ages and identities. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
