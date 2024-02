As an Oklahoma community near Tulsa comes to terms with the death of a transgender high school student in early February, many critics of Republican policies in the state are voicing concerns about the anti-LGBTQ+ environment fostered by the right that enables bullying. In a poignant display of defiance and solidarity, Sean Cummings, an Oklahoma City business owner and local politician, went viral after a video posted online showed him laying blame for what happened on Ryan Walters, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, during a public meeting held by the Oklahoma Department of Education Thursday morning.



Cummings took the floor of the department’s regular public meeting to speak about the tragic case of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old trans sophomore at Owasso High School of Indigenous heritage, who died February 8 following an assault by three older students in a girls’ bathroom. The police investigation into Benedict’s death has sparked controversy and frustration, especially among LGBTQ+ advocates, due to the lack of transparency regarding the cause and manner of the teen's death. Police officials have released preliminary information claiming that Benedict’s death was not caused by trauma, without elaborating.

Cummings criticized Walters for fostering an environment that he believes has contributed to bullying, particularly against LGBTQ+ students.

Benedict’s family has reported that the teenager had been bullied relentlessly for months about their gender identity.

During his speech, Cummings directly linked Walters’s rhetoric and policies to the bullying that LGBTQ+ students face in Oklahoma schools. He pointed out Walters’s controversial decision to appoint Chaya Raichik to a state board consulting on library materials. Raichik, known for running the anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok social media account, has been criticized for promoting content in a way that could animate followers to engage in threatening or violent behavior. Experts describe this type of tactic as stochastic terrorism, a charge that adds to the tension surrounding the state’s treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals.

“You and your rhetoric and your inability to do anything as a board here are partially responsible for emboldening bullies to jump a [student] in the bathroom,” Cummings declared. He accused Raichik of engaging in behavior that contributes to a culture of fear and hostility toward the LGBTQ+ community. “You embolden these three girls — yourself and Chaya Raichik — emboldened these three girls by being on the library board,” Cummings said. “It’s already difficult to be in high school. It’s very difficult to be different, but when somebody is attacked for being different, this isn’t even about the death part because that’s coming next, and we’ll see who gets charged and how many families lose their children to prison.”

“You are liable,” he added.

In January, Walters praised Raichik for accepting the appointment to a volunteer commission that oversees libraries and media for schools in the state.

“Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about — lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids,” Walters said in a press release. “Because of her work, families across the country know just what is going on in schools around the country."

“Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents,” he added. “Chaya has a much-needed and powerful voice as well as a tremendous platform that will benefit Oklahoma students and their families.”

Cummings’s speech, which has gained significant attention online, did not just criticize but also posed direct questions and challenges to the superintendent and the board, demanding accountability and change. “What are you going to do about it down the line? Literally, what are you going to do to change your behavior?” Cummings asked, calling for a reflection on the actions and rhetoric of state education leaders.

Amid the rising tensions and concerns for LGBTQ+ student safety, Cummings’s speech also illuminated Oklahoma’s broader social and political climate, drawing attention to the intersection of education policy and the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

“You have no deniability,” he said to Walters. “Forrest Gump could see this pattern,” Cummings pointed out, suggesting that the incidents of bullying and violence against LGBTQ+ students are not isolated events but part of a larger, more concerning trend influenced by political rhetoric and appointments.

Cummings warned that cultivating an intolerant environment could extend to legal accountability for those in positions of power.

“I think what you’re looking at now is a federal lawsuit for each one of you personally, and I hope it happens because it’ll bankrupt you, and I hope it happens for you, Ryan, because you’re money-oriented,” Cummings said.

Finally, Cummings’s impassioned plea for change was not just a criticism but a call to action for those in positions of influence within the educational system, criticizing other board members for not boycotting the meeting or taking a public stand.

“Get a backbone. It’s embarrassing. I am humiliated and embarrassed for every one of you that showed up today,” he said.

“Shame on you,” Cummings added, challenging board members and the superintendent to stand up against policies and rhetoric that harm vulnerable students.

In an interview with The Advocate following his viral speech, Cummings elaborated on his motivations and the broader implications of his actions, which he did while still mourning his wife, Cathy Cummings who died earlier this month. He revealed a deep-seated frustration with the state’s leadership, particularly Walters, who he accused of perpetuating a culture of intolerance and violence. “I watched him through his entire campaign, from flashing white power signs to the [anti-LGBTQ+] stuff,” Cummings shared.

Cummings also highlighted the role of Raichik and the negative impact her appointment has had on the state’s educational environment. He described the sequence of events leading to Benedict’s death as a direct consequence of the hostile atmosphere fostered by Walters and Raichik. “All of these things started coming together. I’ve been vocal about him from day one,” he said.

Following his criticism of Raichik’s appointment in an Education Department meeting in January, Raichik targeted the businessman. She reposted a video clip of Cummings’s speech, mischaracterizing his concerns as a personal attack on her and denying allegations that her posts had incited bomb threats against an Oklahoma school. Cummings, in his address, highlighted a serious incident from August in which a video from Libs of TikTok led to bomb threats at a school, holding Raichik and Walters accountable for the safety of children and the integrity of educational environments.

He lamented the state’s division and the targeting of LGBTQ+ people, emphasizing the need for allies who can bridge divides and advocate for change. “We need more people that whether we like it or not — and it’s just a fact — that look like me and sound like me to step forward and say something,” he said at the time.

In his conversation with The Advocate, he articulated a nuanced perspective on the role of public figures and the impact of their rhetoric on societal attitudes and behaviors. “It’s as hard as everywhere else to make a living for many people here, and so instead of dealing with any of that, because we are entirely controlled by [the Republican] party, it’s much easier to tag people with this ‘other’ mentality and have people worry about that,” Cummings said, highlighting the diversionary tactics used by political leaders to distract from the state’s pressing issues.

His commitment to speaking out and demanding accountability from state leaders was underscored by his determined efforts to ensure his voice was heard during the public meeting. Understanding the importance of securing a platform in a highly competitive environment, Cummings arrived at the meeting venue at 5 p.m. the night before, ready to camp out to guarantee his speaking spot (out of 10 available at each meeting). Cummings likened his overnight vigil to waiting for tickets for a “worthwhile concert” rather than the “shit show” of political maneuvering and avoidance he aimed to confront.

Throughout the interview, Cummings emphasized the importance of allyship and the powerful impact that vocal support from community members can have on advancing the rights and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals. “So they have stoked all of this hatred around our state. And in the last meeting, I said, ‘What will you do? Because one of these parents is going to come after you,’” he said.

Cummings’s reflections on the broader societal implications of the state’s policies and leadership decisions reveal a deep concern about the erosion of community values and the rise of divisive rhetoric. “When was the last time you had a negative interaction with anybody from the [LGBTQ+] community? I mean, honest to God, the creativity in our town is due to them; the art of this town is due to them. Most of the food in this town is due to them,” he pointed out, challenging the baseless fearmongering that often characterizes discussions around LGBTQ+ people and their contributions.

Cummings said he would be back to hold Walters accountable until things change for the better.

“I’m not cutting anybody any slack down here, and I’m not going to any time soon,” he said, adding, “They’re not going to be rid of me.”