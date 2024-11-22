Mother of slain transgender teen Pauly Likens urges expansion of Pennsylvania hate-crimes law

The mother of Pauly Likens, a 14-year-old transgender girl who was killed and dismembered in Pennsylvania last summer, is calling for expansion of a state hate-crimes law to cover crimes motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Likens’s mother, Jen McClure, spoke Wednesday at a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Pittsburgh. She and others have urged state legislators to take action to amend the law, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.

"She loved with everything she had,” McClure said at the event, according to the paper. "She was the best; she really was.”

Likens’s remains were found in early July in a lake in Clark, Pa., in the northwestern part of the state. She was last seen alive in person June 22. DaShawn Watkins, 29, is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. He has pleaded not guilty. He is jailed in Mercer County, Pa., and is set to go on trial next year.

Pennsylvania is one of 13 states that have a hate crimes law but do not cover crimes based on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Eleven have laws that include sexual orientation but not gender identity, and four have no hate crimes law at all. Hate crime laws often allow for enhanced sentencing of those convicted of the underlying crime.

Federal law — the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009, signed into law by President Barack Obama — covers sexual orientation and gender identity, but not all crimes can be prosecuted at the federal level.

The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, an LGBTQ+ rights group, has asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Pennsylvania to consider federal hate-crimes charges in Likens’s death, but there has been no response, Jason Landau Goodman, the group’s board chair, told the Post-Gazette. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said there would be no comment on investigations.

“There have been at least 27 murders of transgender-affected people [The Advocate counts 30] here in the United States, just in the past year,” Landau Goodman said. “When children were dying from coal mining disasters or in factories, we created laws to protect them, but when our trans children are dying, we’re lucky even to get your attention.”

State Rep. Dan Frankel of Pittsburgh, a Democrat, has introduced LGBTQ-inclusive hate-crimes legislation in the past and plans to reintroduce it in the new session, he told TV station WPXI. “Trans women continue to suffer as victims of violence, but Pennsylvania doesn’t even acknowledge that crimes motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ bias exist. Today, I am thinking of all the people who love and miss Amariey and Pauly, and I renew my promise to them that I will keep up the fight in Harrisburg to pass my bills to track, prevent and address hate crimes,” he said Wednesday.

Amariey is Amariey Lei (some sources give her name as Amarey Lej), a 21-year-old Black trans woman who was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg, a community near Pittsburgh, on January 1, 2022. At the vigil, speakers called for further action on her case as well. The Allegheny County police have been investigating, but no charges have been brought.

“Despite the parents’ efforts, they’ve been told by homicide detectives to do their own work on the investigation,” Dena Stanley, executive director of TransYOUniting, said at the event, the Post-Gazette reports.

County police spokesman James Madalinsky gave a written statement to the paper, saying, “Detectives are confident they have identified everyone involved in this case and previously turned over preliminary results to the district attorney’s office for a determination on charges. At this time, this remains an active, ongoing investigation and we continue to urge anyone with information to contact our tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.”