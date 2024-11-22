Scroll To Top
News

Mother of slain transgender teen Pauly Likens urges expansion of Pennsylvania hate-crimes law

Pauly Likens Missing person poster Sharon PA PD
poster via Sharon Police Dept.
A transgender 14-year-old was dismembered in Pennsylvania. A suspect is in custody

The state has a hate-crimes law, but it does not cover crimes motivated by a victim's sexual orientation or gender identity.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

The mother of Pauly Likens, a 14-year-old transgender girl who was killed and dismembered in Pennsylvania last summer, is calling for expansion of a state hate-crimes law to cover crimes motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Likens’s mother, Jen McClure, spoke Wednesday at a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Pittsburgh. She and others have urged state legislators to take action to amend the law, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.

"She loved with everything she had,” McClure said at the event, according to the paper. "She was the best; she really was.”

Likens’s remains were found in early July in a lake in Clark, Pa., in the northwestern part of the state. She was last seen alive in person June 22. DaShawn Watkins, 29, is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. He has pleaded not guilty. He is jailed in Mercer County, Pa., and is set to go on trial next year.

Pennsylvania is one of 13 states that have a hate crimes law but do not cover crimes based on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Eleven have laws that include sexual orientation but not gender identity, and four have no hate crimes law at all. Hate crime laws often allow for enhanced sentencing of those convicted of the underlying crime.

Federal law — the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009, signed into law by President Barack Obama — covers sexual orientation and gender identity, but not all crimes can be prosecuted at the federal level.

The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, an LGBTQ+ rights group, has asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Pennsylvania to consider federal hate-crimes charges in Likens’s death, but there has been no response, Jason Landau Goodman, the group’s board chair, told the Post-Gazette. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said there would be no comment on investigations.

“There have been at least 27 murders of transgender-affected people [The Advocate counts 30] here in the United States, just in the past year,” Landau Goodman said. “When children were dying from coal mining disasters or in factories, we created laws to protect them, but when our trans children are dying, we’re lucky even to get your attention.”

State Rep. Dan Frankel of Pittsburgh, a Democrat, has introduced LGBTQ-inclusive hate-crimes legislation in the past and plans to reintroduce it in the new session, he told TV station WPXI. “Trans women continue to suffer as victims of violence, but Pennsylvania doesn’t even acknowledge that crimes motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ bias exist. Today, I am thinking of all the people who love and miss Amariey and Pauly, and I renew my promise to them that I will keep up the fight in Harrisburg to pass my bills to track, prevent and address hate crimes,” he said Wednesday.

Amariey is Amariey Lei (some sources give her name as Amarey Lej), a 21-year-old Black trans woman who was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg, a community near Pittsburgh, on January 1, 2022. At the vigil, speakers called for further action on her case as well. The Allegheny County police have been investigating, but no charges have been brought.

“Despite the parents’ efforts, they’ve been told by homicide detectives to do their own work on the investigation,” Dena Stanley, executive director of TransYOUniting, said at the event, the Post-Gazette reports.

County police spokesman James Madalinsky gave a written statement to the paper, saying, “Detectives are confident they have identified everyone involved in this case and previously turned over preliminary results to the district attorney’s office for a determination on charges. At this time, this remains an active, ongoing investigation and we continue to urge anyone with information to contact our tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.”

NewsYahoo Feed
hate crimespennsylvaniaallegheny countyamarey lejamariey leicrimedan frankeldashawn watkinsdena stanleyjason landau goodmanjen mccluremercer countypauly likenspennsylvania youth congresspittsburghtransgendertransgender day of remembrancetransyouniting
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio