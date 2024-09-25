Scroll To Top
Crime

Suspect in murder and dismemberment of 14-year-old trans girl heads to trial

dam at the Shenango River Reservoir DeShawn Watkins mugshot
US Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division; Mercer County Jail

DaShawn Watkins, 29, has pleaded not guilty to the brutal killing and dismembering of 14-year-old Pauly A. Likens.

Editor's note: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence that some readers may find upsetting.

The Pennsylvania man arrested for the dismemberment and murder of a 14-year-old transgender girl now heads to trial after being arraigned Tuesday.

DaShawn Watkins, 29, previously pleaded not guilty to the brutal killing of Pauly A. Likens in late June. He has been charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, abuse of a corpse, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse involving a person under the age of 16.

Officials said that Watkins had used Grindr to meet Likens in the early morning of June 23. The teen had posted a picture of a dark, deserted road around 2:30 a.m. in which she said she was on a late-night walk to clear her mind. Likens' last known communication was with a friend who asked if she was okay, which she confirmed.

A person believed to be Likens was captured on video pacing and looking at their phone at a canoe launch on the Shenango River Reservoir, as if waiting for someone. Watkins' vehicle was seen leaving the area around the same time that Likens' phone was turned off at 3:40 a.m.

Watkins was then captured on video at his residence as he struggled to move a large duffel bag inside, leaving a trail of blood. Law enforcement said he purchased a power saw later that day, and could be seen returning to his apartment with the large shopping bag. He was then recorded repeatedly leaving the building with several smaller bags.

Police recovered Likens' scattered remains and the power saw from the Shenango River Reservoir on June 25. Watkins was arrested on July 2, and has been held without bail. No trial date has yet been announced.

Pamela Ladner, president of LGBTQIA+ Alliance Shenango Valley, told CNN Pauly was “a selfless, loving child who loved nature, getting her nails done, and shopping.” She also said that Pauly “aspired to be a park ranger like her Aunt Liz.”

“Our community is mourning with Pauly’s family at this tragic loss of young life. We are hoping justice is served," Ladner said.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
