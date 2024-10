On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC’s Dateline White House with Nicolle Wallace to discuss his department’s role in preparing for Hurricane Milton and the growing issue of disinformation that has complicated relief efforts during recent disasters.



Buttigieg detailed the department’s preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton’s anticipated landfall in Florida late Wednesday night, emphasizing the proactive steps his team is taking to support recovery efforts. “We’ve got folks positioned now, and that’s everywhere from FAA to Federal Highway Administration, ready as soon as it’s possible to get into the affected area afterward to help,” Buttigieg explained. He highlighted the department’s focus on clear evacuation routes, particularly by utilizing shoulder lanes on key highways like I-4 and I-75.

Additionally, Buttigieg noted that the Department of Transportation has been approving anticipatory licenses for drone flights that will allow Florida utilities to survey potential damage quickly after the storm passes. “So whether we’re talking about sea, air, or land, we’re doing everything we can to help make sure that Florida is well-positioned to recover,” he said.

What makes this hurricane response unique, Buttigieg emphasized, is that it coincides with the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Helene, which hit the Southeast two weeks ago. “Between those two events, we’ve got hundreds of DOT personnel on the ground,” Buttigieg said, adding that he briefed President J oe Biden about the department’s work during a recent meeting with several cabinet agencies. “It is the only time I can think of when we had to provide updates on what we were doing to deal with the last disaster and what we were doing for an upcoming disaster in the same meeting,” he reflected.

Buttigieg also addressed the widespread disinformation that has plagued disaster relief efforts, particularly in the wake of Hurricane Helene. He stressed the importance of relying on trusted sources, such as FEMA and local officials, rather than unverified information on social media.

“It is so important right now to turn to trusted sources of information… and not be listening to some guy on the internet because it can make a life or death difference in the context of a disaster,” Buttigieg said.

The discussion turned to one of the more prominent figures in the disinformation landscape, Elon Musk. Musk had recently accused the FAA of obstructing relief efforts during Hurricane Helene, claiming that FAA regulations were “throttling” airspace and preventing helicopters from delivering Starlink internet terminals. Musk shared these accusations on his platform, X (formerly Twitter ), calling the government’s actions “belligerent government incompetence.”

Buttigieg quickly refuted Musk’s claims, responding directly on X and clarifying that FAA regulations were not obstructing relief flights. After a direct conversation with Musk, Buttigieg explained that the issue was not government obstruction but logistical difficulties in delivering satellite equipment, which the FAA helped resolve.

“It was a good example of the difference between human beings talking to each other in order to solve a problem versus everybody just kind of being behind their Twitter accounts saying things that aren’t verified,” Buttigieg said.

Many on the right, including former President Donald Trump , have falsely claimed that federal resources were being withheld from Republican-leaning areas.

According to CNN, Trump has been one of the leading voices spreading misinformation about the federal response to Hurricane Helene. Over six days, Trump made numerous false claims, including that FEMA was offering only $750 to storm survivors and that federal aid was being diverted to migrants. FEMA officials have repeatedly clarified that the $750 is only an initial grant for emergency needs like food and water, with much more significant amounts available for home repairs and other assistance. Trump also falsely claimed that the Biden administration was intentionally withholding aid from Republican-leaning areas, a claim that has no factual basis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris made an impromptu phone appearance on CNN, where she forcefully denounced the spread of disinformation regarding the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Harris called out misleading claims circulating online.

“It is dangerous. It is unconscionable, frankly, that anyone who would consider themselves a leader would mislead desperate people to the point that those desperate people would not receive the aid to which they are entitled,” Harris said. She urged political leaders to set aside partisanship during moments of crisis and focus on helping those affected.

In addition to the claims surrounding federal aid, another wave of misinformation has surfaced. False rumors circulated that FEMA was seizing supplies and property, including accusations that they were confiscating homes for lithium deposits hidden beneath.

Buttigieg echoed Harris’s concerns, emphasizing how dangerous false information can be during disasters. He explained that misleading claims like these could discourage people from applying for the full range of benefits they are entitled to, harming those who need it most.

“These falsehoods can make a life or death difference,” Buttigieg warned. “It’s never been more important, especially when you have life and death decisions depending on people understanding the information that they’re getting from real, credible sources.”

When asked about the ongoing challenge of combating misinformation, Buttigieg acknowledged the difficulty but stressed the importance of those in power being truthful and responsible with the platforms they hold.

“There’s a level of responsibility that comes with having a platform,” Buttigieg said. “Anybody who has a platform has a responsibility to use it to make sure people get good information and to tell the truth.”

Buttigieg also alluded to the spread of one of the most outlandish conspiracy theories in recent weeks without directly naming Republican Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene had falsely claimed that Democrats were controlling the weather and targeting Republican-leaning areas with hurricanes.

“A lot of us have views about that member of Congress, but there are people out there who, because that’s a member of Congress, will believe that sort of thing,” Buttigieg said. He emphasized the life-and-death consequences of spreading such falsehoods when people rely on accurate information to make critical decisions about their safety.

“People deserve support. They deserve resources. They deserve good information. And they deserve the truth,” Buttigieg said.