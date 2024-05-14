Scroll To Top
News

LGBTQ+ Pride Month events could be targets of foreign terrorists, security officials warn

Foreign Terrorist Organizations Could Taret Pride Events
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Federal law enforcement officials say that organizations like ISIS may be considering attacks on June’s Pride events.

Cwnewser

Federal law enforcement and security officials have issued a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks at Pride events this year. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security released a public service announcement on May 10 highlighting an increased threat environment during Pride Month in June.

The alert indicates that foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters may seek to exploit the large gatherings associated with Pride Month. These groups have a history of promoting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and targeting related events for attacks, the warning notes.

According to the announcement, recent events support the concern. In February 2023, an English-language ISIS publication called for attacks on unspecified soft targets, including LGBTQ+ events, the alert says.

Additionally, June 12 will mark the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, where, in 2016, a gunman murdered 49 people and injured 53 others at the gay club, marking one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history. ISIS celebrated the attack in its propaganda as one of the high-profile attacks in Western countries.

In June 2023, three alleged ISIS sympathizers were arrested in Vienna for attempting to attack a Swiss Pride parade using knives and a vehicle, according to the alert.

The FBI and DHS outlined several indicators of potential threat activity, such as violent online or in-person threats, unusual interest in security measures, and attempts to access restricted areas. The agencies recommend that the public remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or the FBI.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
