LGBTQ+ Pride Month events could be targets of foreign terrorists, security officials warn

Federal law enforcement and security officials have issued a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks at Pride events this year. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security released a public service announcement on May 10 highlighting an increased threat environment during Pride Month in June.

The alert indicates that foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters may seek to exploit the large gatherings associated with Pride Month. These groups have a history of promoting anti- LGBTQ + rhetoric and targeting related events for attacks, the warning notes.

According to the announcement, recent events support the concern. In February 2023, an English-language ISIS publication called for attacks on unspecified soft targets, including LGBTQ+ events, the alert says.

Additionally, June 12 will mark the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando , where, in 2016, a gunman murdered 49 people and injured 53 others at the gay club, marking one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history. ISIS celebrated the attack in its propaganda as one of the high-profile attacks in Western countries.

In June 2023, three alleged ISIS sympathizers were arrested in Vienna for attempting to attack a Swiss Pride parade using knives and a vehicle, according to the alert.

The FBI and DHS outlined several indicators of potential threat activity, such as violent online or in-person threats, unusual interest in security measures, and attempts to access restricted areas. The agencies recommend that the public remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or the FBI.