MSNBC, GLAAD and The Advocate partnered for a VIP screening of "Serving in Secret" at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 8.
The film focuses on the history of LGBTQ discrimination in the military and the series of events leading to the overturn of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2012. It highlights the story of former Marine Captain, Tom Carpenter, and his experiences as a closeted service member who joined legions of others to advocate for LGBTQ equality in the Armed Forces.
Images: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
The film premieres on MSNBC and Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 12. Check out some scenes from the screening event below.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Equalpride CEO Mark Berryhill (right) and Daryl Croston.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
From the equalpride editorial team: Kayla Gagnet, executive director of digital content; Neal Broverman, editorial director; Raine Bascos, art director; John Casey, senior editor.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Quincy Bazen, Owen Buggy, Anthony Armenia and Robert Zepeda attend the MSNBC Films presents "Serving In Secret" VIP Screening with GLAAD and The Advocate at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Brent Miller, Senior Director for Global LGBTQ+ Equality at Procter & Gamble, and Daniel Reynolds, editor in chief of Out Magazine
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Jade Hill, a producer on the film; John Casey, senior editor at The Advocate; Retired Marine Capt. Tom Carpenter and Jay Valle of NBC Out attend the MSNBC Films presents "Serving In Secret" VIP Screening with GLAAD and The Advocate at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
George Scheideman and Tom Chatt attend the MSNBC Films presents "Serving In Secret" VIP Screening with GLAAD and The Advocate at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Kayla Gagnet, executive director of digital content for equalpride, gives opening remarks.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Andrew Dinh, Kevin Fong and guests attend the MSNBC Films presents "Serving In Secret" VIP Screening with GLAAD and The Advocate at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Actress Jen Richards attends the MSNBC Films presents "Serving In Secret" VIP Screening with GLAAD and The Advocate at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD
Kayla Gagnet, Jade Hill, John Casey, Brent Miller, Tom Carpenter and Elizabeth Waller attend the MSNBC Films presents "Serving In Secret" VIP Screening.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for GLAAD