Scroll To Top
History

Fight for Queer Equality in the Military Chronicled in New MSNBC Documentary

MSNBC Documentary Serving in Secret
Images: Shutterstock; YouTube @MSNBC

Through the eyes of a veteran and activists, Serving in Secret depicts discrimination, love, heartache, and redemption on the road to repealing anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

In the new MSNBC documentary Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don't Ask, Don't Tell, retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas T. Carpenter likens being gay in the military in the 1970s to living under the sword of Damocles.

Before discriminatory military policies were repealed, queer service members were singled out, found out, and forced out. Some were assaulted or killed. If a soldier was charged with being gay, lesbian, or bisexual, the military launched a criminal Investigation, and if a soldier was dishonorably discharged as a result, it had severe professional as well as personal ramifications. This happened both under "don't ask, don't tell," which went into effect in 1994, and the outright ban on LGB troops that preceded it. (Transgender people were barred from the military under a separate policy.)

Carpenter’s life, in and out of the military, is woven throughout the film, including his time during the dark and harrowing days when being gay required the utmost secrecy. It was during this period that Carpenter met his lover, Naval Flight Officer Courtland Hirschi. Both eventually left the military — under different circumstances — and went on to earn law degrees. Then Hirschi died of AIDS complications, while Carpenter went on to a life of activism, including working to repeal DADT, a compromise policy that was supposed to make life better for LGB service members but didn't.

From the perspective of Carpenter and others, the documentary examines blatant discrimination toward LGBTQ+ service members. It also traces the politics of the issue of queers in the military and the decades-long struggle for equality, including the implications in the rush to recruit soldiers during World War II; the story of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Leonard Matlovich, who appeared on an iconic cover of Time in 1975; and the murder of Army Pvt. Barry Winchell, who was beaten to death because he was gay.

It wasn’t until 2010, when Congress passed the repeal of DADT and President Barack Obama signed it into law, that equality for LGB troops was realized. (Later, the trans ban would be lifted, then reinstated, then lifted again.)

The film features interviews with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who were both instrumental in ending DADT. Other interviewees include current U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, and longtime gay rights activist David Mixner.

Two others featured in the film are retired Army Col. Stewart Bornhoft and retired Navy Capt. April Heinze. While on active duty, Bornhoft was featured in a centerfold with several other LGBTQ+ military officers in a 2007 issue of The Advocate. Heinze read that issue, which inspired her to come out and get involved in the equality movement.

Bornhoft and Heinze ended up working together on the repeal effort with the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, along with Carpenter, who emphasizes at the end of the film that while equality was realized, the struggle isn’t finished. “Always be prepared to fight,” Carpenter warns. “Because it’s never over.”

Serving in Secretairs November 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern on MSNBC and will stream on Peacock. The film is an episode of The Turning Point, a documentary series from MSNBC Films and executive producer Trevor Noah that tackles the big issues of the era — from voting rights to civil rights, human rights to climate change to the fight for American democracy.


Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell | Official Traileryoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
HistoryPoliticsNews
don't ask don't telldocumentarylgbtq+ service membersmilitarypete buttigiegrachel maddow
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS QUEER CUTS NOV. 6-7 @ 6P ET/3P PT ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


You can also catch the films ON-DEMAND on our App starting Nov 8th.

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories