These 9 states have the chance to protect abortion this election — Here's what you can do
As the presidential election approaches, abortion remains at the forefront of voters' minds. But there's more than one race that could impact access to the vital care this year.
Nine states have the opportunity to protect abortion on their own this November. In four states, voters will decide on constitutional amendments that could permanently enshrine access to the care. In five others, activists are gathering signatures for amendments that would give voters the chance to do the same.
Here are the places where abortion is up for vote in 2024, and what you can do to support the measure in your state. Here's a hint: regardless of what state you're in, you have to go out and vote.
And remember: Abortion ballot referendums have been successful in every state where they have appeared so far.
Arizona
Arizona for Abortion Access announced this week that they have secured enough signatures to put a constitutional amendment enshrining the right to abortion on the ballot in the November elections. The measure must still be validated, but is expected to pass.
Florida
The Florida Supreme Court, in the same ruling they upheld a 15-week abortion ban, permitted a ballot measure that would let voters decide to enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. The measure gives voters the chance to directly block Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' 6-week ban, which has been signed but is yet to be enacted.
Maryland
While abortion is not currently at risk under Maryland's Democratic leadership, voters have the chance to permanently protect the care through an amendment that would establish a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom.”
New York
New Yorkers will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment in November, which protects reproductive care, while also prohibiting discrimination based on a person’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, and pregnancy outcomes.
Colorado
Colorado activists are also collecting signatures for an amendment that would formally recognize “the right to abortion." Not only would the government be prohibited from restricting the care, but it would also be prevented from banning health insurance coverage for abortions.
Missouri
Missouri, which was the first state to implement a "trigger law" outlawing abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, now has one of the strictest bans in the country. A proposed amendment would instead establish the individual's right “to make and carry out decisions about all matters relating to reproductive health care.”
Missouri requires ballot initiative petitions to be signed in-person. Local organizations have been holding signing events to garner the support needed.
Montana
The Montana state Supreme Court recently overturned a decision by the Republican state attorney general that would have blocked a ballot initiative to protect abortion, instead allowing it to move forward.
The bill's language must be approved by the attorney general and it must pass through legislative committees before supporters can begin collecting signatures. Once it clears, it will require 60,000 signatures by June 21 to go to the ballot in November.
Nebraska
One year after Republican Gov. Jim Pillen signed a 12-week ban, the Right to Abortion amendment would the care until viability. To get on the ballot, valid signatures from 10 percent of the registered voters in the state are required, as well as signatures from 5 percent of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. To sign, visit Protect Our Rights.
Nevada
The Reproductive Rights Amendment in Nevada would establish "a fundamental, individual right to abortion" up until viability, or if the care is necessary for the well-being of a pregnant patient. To put the initiative on the ballot, approximately 103,000 signatures from registered voters in the state are needed by June 26. Information on how to sign can be found at Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom.