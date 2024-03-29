Which states teach LGBTQ+ topics in school? Here are the 7 states with inclusive curricula
In a time when queer education is under attack, few states have instead opted to protect it.
More than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across the U.S. in 2023, and 80 were passed into law. Less than three months into 2024, 479 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced, many of which restrict or outright prohibit LGBTQ+ curriculum in public schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
In Florida, K-12 teachers who include queer subjects in lessons are at risk of losing their licenses under the state's "Don't Say Gay" law. Six other states have similar policies that outright ban the discussion of LGBTQ+ identities in schools, according to the Movement Advancement Project.
In contrast, seven states instead require that LGBTQ+ identities be included in history and social science lessons. While some are still working to curate the new content, these are the states that recognize the value of inclusive curriculum, which can help all students reach their full potential.
California
California became the first state to require that history and social science lessons portray LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized groups in 2011 through the FAIR Education Act.
New Jersey
New Jersey became the second state to mandate LGBTQ+ curriculum in 2019 through S1569, though much of the power in shaping lessons and defining "inclusive" content falls to local school boards.
Colorado
Colorado passed HB 19-1192 in 2019 shortly after New Jersey's law. It not only requires lessons including marginalized groups, but also authorizes state funding to be put towards it.
Oregon
Oregon’s inclusive curriculum law was also passed in 2019, and is the only legislation that is explicitly intersectional, meaning that it seeks to represent people of multiple minority identities and examine how they shape different experiences.
Illinois
Illinois' law, also passed in 2019, does not have mandates for specific ages or intersectionalities. It gives the Illinois Inclusive Curriculum Advisory Council, a coalition consisting of advocacy groups and education experts, the power to decide on content.
Nevada
Nevada became the sixth state to mandate LGBTQ+ curriculum in 2021 when lawmakers approved AB261, which requires the inclusion of not only queer people in history texts, but also Black, Native, Indigenous, and disabled people. It is also one of the laws that explicitly mandates lessons begin in kindergarten.
Connecticut (honorable mention)
Connecticut is a special case — it is the only state in the country where law requires the education department to create LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum, but does not require schools to use it.