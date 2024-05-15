Scroll To Top
News

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Nymphia Wind performs for Taiwan’s outgoing president

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Hosts Nymphia Wind Drag Show
Photo by Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

President Tsai Ing-wen has been instrumental for the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights in the Asian nation.

Cwnewser

Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind marked her recent victory on season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in a momentous celebration of pride and diversity with an electrifying performance at Taiwan’s presidential office on Wednesday. Reuters reports that Nymphia performed in front of President Tsai Ing-wen and other distinguished guests.

Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party have been staunch advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, making Taiwan a beacon of liberal values in Asia. In 2019, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize marriage equality.

According to Reuters, Nymphia, the first person from East Asia to win the RuPaul’s Drag Racecrown, captivated the audience with a series of performances. The drag artist performed Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night” and Taiwanese singer Huang Fei’s “Chase, Chase, Chase.” Clad in a striking yellow outfit, her performance reached its crescendo with a powerful rendition of Jolin Tsai’s gender equality anthem, “Womxnly,” performed alongside five other drag queens.

“This is probably the first presidential office in the world to host a drag show,” Nymphia said to Tsai after her performance, which was streamed live on the presidential office’s YouTube channel. She thanked Tsai for her efforts in legalizing same-sex marriages and her dedication to the LGBTQ+ community. “Thank you for your contributions to this country so that I could grow up to be like this today,” Nymphia said, visibly moved. “Thank you for your eight years of dedication, becoming our Taiwan mother.”

Tsai congratulated Nymphia on her historic win. “Shantay, you stay,” Tsai said, quoting one of RuPaul’s iconic phrases.

Taipei hosts East Asia’s largest Pride march every October, and last year, Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is set to take office as president on Monday, made history by becoming the highest-ranking government official to attend the event, Reuters reports.

From Your Site Articles
NewsDragWorldTaiwanRuPaul's Drag RaceSocietyYahoo FeedAsiaPeople
asiadragdrag queendrag queensdrag showmarriage equalitynewsnymphia windpresident tsai ingwenpriderupaul’s drag raceshantay you staysocietytaiwantsai ing-wenvice president lai chingteworld
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio