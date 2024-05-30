Scroll To Top
News

'Drag Race' season 16 winner Nymphia Wind on mental health: 'I definitely have a bit of performance anxiety'

rupauls Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind
world of wonder via the trevor project

Breaking Wind, the Art of Letting Go was made up for episode 14, but it now has a real chapter about the queen's experiences with mental health.

Nymphia Wind has always been hard on herself.

The RuPaul's Drag Raceseason 16 winner recently revealed that the "pressure to do well in my career" has long impacted her mental health. Writing in an essay for the Trevor Project in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Wind opened up about the "moments when I would feel down and unsure of where I fit in my drag, Asian, or queer communities."

"Coming up in drag takes a lot more than the average person would assume," she wrote. "They say we are our own worst critics; I was always hard on myself if I didn’t perform up to my own high standards, or if my look wasn’t perfect."

Wind's essay was penned as a chapter for the fictional book she created during episode 14 of her Drag Race season, “Booked & Blessed." Now, the queen is using Breaking Wind, the Art of Letting Go to reach out to LGBTQ+ AAPI youth.

rupauls Drag Race season 16 winner Nymphia Wind fictional book cover

68 percent of AAPI LGBTQ+ youth reported feeling symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder in the past two weeks, according to the Trevor Project, but those who have social support and access to affirming spaces are less likely to experience negative mental health impacts.

Wind said that "it’s bananas how closely that research mirrors my own experiences," noting that surrounding herself with friends and spending time in the queer community "has really helped my mental health."

Despite her success, Wind said that "I definitely have a bit of performance anxiety." Even after doing shows for years, she explained that "sometimes I still get nervous." What gets her out of them is remembering that she may not be in control of her feelings, but she can control her reaction.

"I personally can’t stop intrusive thoughts and negative feelings, but I can choose how I navigate those moments for myself," Wind wrote.

From Your Site Articles
NewsDragThe Trevor ProjectArts & EntertainmentYouthYahoo FeedRaceHealthPeople
rupaul's drag raceaapiaapi heritage monthasian american and pacific islander heritage monthbooked & blessedbreaking wind the art of letting godrag raceepisode 14lgbtq+ youthmental healthnymphia windperformance anxietyrupaul's drag race season 16rupaul's drag race winnerseason 16trevor projectnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio