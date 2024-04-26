Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Nymphia Wind hopes to represent Asian excellence after winning Drag Race

Nymphia Wind hopes to represent Asian excellence after winning Drag Race

Nymphia Wind Wins RuPaul's Drag Race MTV
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

After making herstory, this crowned queen is ready to take on the world.

rickycornish

Get ready for the banana takeover!

Nymphia Wind is the newest queen to join the winner's circle on RuPaul's Drag Race and she's making herstory while doing it.

As the very first East Asian and Taiwanese winner of the original series, the crowned queen is hoping this very important moment will resonate for many LGBTQ+ youth.

"It's pretty crazy. It's been a wild, wild, wild ride like I've been on a tornado! Hopefully I don't disappoint them and inspire them to want to be beautiful and and really come out to their parents," Wind tells The Advocate.

Wind is well aware of the responsibility that comes with being crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" and is ready for more Asians around the world to truly love themselves.

"A lot of Asian children are so scared of their Asian parents, because Asian parents are known to be very strict and very traditional, especially in Asia. Hopefully, I can plant a little seed in their parent's hearts to let them know that drag can be a career. It's not something to be looked down upon. It's so creative and so fun!"

Congratulations Nymphia! To see the full interview, check out the video below.

Nymphia Wind Hopes to Represent Asian Excellence After Winning 'Drag Race'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentDragVideoRuPaulRuPaul's Drag RaceAsiaAsian-AmericansYahoo FeedLGBT youthLGBT
celebritiesdrag showsrupaulrupaul's drag racearts & entertainmentdrag queensentertainmentinterviewlgbtqlgbtq youthvideodrag
rickycornish
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio