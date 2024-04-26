Nymphia Wind hopes to represent Asian excellence after winning Drag Race

Get ready for the banana takeover!

Nymphia Wind is the newest queen to join the winner's circle on RuPaul's Drag Race and she's making herstory while doing it.

As the very first East Asian and Taiwanese winner of the original series, the crowned queen is hoping this very important moment will resonate for many LGBTQ+ youth.

"It's pretty crazy. It's been a wild, wild, wild ride like I've been on a tornado! Hopefully I don't disappoint them and inspire them to want to be beautiful and and really come out to their parents," Wind tells The Advocate.

Wind is well aware of the responsibility that comes with being crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" and is ready for more Asians around the world to truly love themselves.

"A lot of Asian children are so scared of their Asian parents, because Asian parents are known to be very strict and very traditional, especially in Asia. Hopefully, I can plant a little seed in their parent's hearts to let them know that drag can be a career. It's not something to be looked down upon. It's so creative and so fun!"

Congratulations Nymphia! To see the full interview, check out the video below.