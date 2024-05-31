Scroll To Top
News

Artists behind Target's Pride collection claim they've received 'no compensation'

Target Store LGBTQ pride month merch gender fluid mug
melissamn/Shutterstock

Three artists who worked on Target's LGBTQ+ Pride collection are accusing the company of withholding payment after they were suddenly "dropped."

Several artists who worked on Target's annual LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise collection are accusing the company of giving them "no compensation" for their work.

Shanée Benjamin, an artist specializing in bold feminine pieces, recently directly named the company in an Instagram post where she claimed it "dropped myself along with 3 other artist from the Pride campaign" after "working on these assets for 2 years now."

"A few months ago we got word that Target was restructuring their Pride programming, aka pandering to the hateful right/trumpsters," she said. "The production company has been very kind in trying to help us place product, but it’s a bit too late. I had an order of 21000 units, and they’re just gonna sit in a warehouse in Miami. I’m able to keep 100, but the rest is just wasted. So disappointed to even have to make this video, but this is the weird ass world we’re living in."

HeyBeefCake, known for his racy prints of muscular cartoon men, said in a separate Instagram video that he "was asked to work on a collection for a huge company’s 2024 Pride Campaign" before he was suddenly "dropped" as well. The artist also claimed that the company's decision was influenced by last year's conservative campaign against LGBTQ+ Pride collections and collaborations.

"I spent over 160 hours (hours I could have spent on paying work) designing my collection. Unfortunately, I was dropped completely after the rampant homophobia and transphobia during last year’s Pride season," he said. "No explanation, no compensation, nothing. I wasn’t the only one either. In fact, most of the other amazing artists were also screwed over in some way. Shop small and support your favorite queer artists this year."

When one commenter asked if the company was Target, HeyBeefCake only responded with suggestive emojis.

Target has celebrated Pride Month every June for over a decade with a collection honoring the LGBTQ+ community. The retailer began removing some Pride items in certain locations in May last year after threats were made to their employees’ safety, a company spokesperson told The Advocate at the time.

Whistleblowers revealed at the beginning of May that Target will not be stocking Pride merchandise in about half of its 2,000 U.S. locations this June. The reports did not include mentions of employee safety concerns, but rather cited the company as being motivated by the financial impact of the conservative outrage.

En Tze Loh, popular for their whimsical gothic brand GRRRL Spells, added in another video that they "are only being compensated for the 4 designs [Target] manufactured, however we don’t know how much and we haven’t seen a single cent yet."

"We hope that with enough support, we will eventually have the means to slowly produce the full intended collection and get everything that we designed manufactured ourselves," they said.

The Advocate has reached out to Target for comment.

From Your Site Articles
NewsTargetYahoo FeedPrideBusiness
artistsbusinesseconomicseconomyen tze lohgrrrl spellsheybeefcakepride collectionpride merchandisepride monthretailshanée benjamintargetnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio